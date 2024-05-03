Free Tire Disposal Day is May 25

NEWTON COUNTY - Newton County residents can dispose tires for free from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Cook Road Convenience Center.

There is a 10-tire limit, along with a prohibition on tires with rims and commercial tires for all participants. Anyone who brings tires to 10 Cook Road, Covington, will also be able to receive a free hotdog lunch.

The event, sponsored by Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority, Keep Newton Beautiful and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s Scrap Tire Abatement Reimbursement Program, helps reduce litter, blight and mosquitoes in the area.

The first tire disposal day, held Sept. 30, 2023, was a success with 16.91 tons of tires being brought in through the program.