Glenda Veal Tuttle, 82, passed away April 7, 2024 at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC. She was born March 17, 1942 in Sandersville, GA to Erma Cook Veal and Loy Gregory Veal. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Peter Doub Tuttle of Greenville, SC. Sons Todd Tuttle, and his wife Cristina, Tacoma, WA; Ross Tuttle and his wife Kim, Greenville, SC. Granddaughter Sofia Tuttle, MD, Salt Lake City, UT, and grandson, Samuel Tuttle, Los Angeles, CA.

Glenda is also survived by her sisters Becky Lacoste (David), LuJean Johnson (Kirk), and brother Loy Veal (Tina), and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.

A service will be held on Saturday April 13th, 2024 at Prospect Church at Oak Hill in Covington, GA, where they lived and worshiped for over 40 years. Receiving friends at 1:00pm, followed by a service at 2:00pm.