HUBBARD: Class of 2024 is filled with stars set to shine bright

Next month, each of our local high schools will host their graduation ceremonies. Each senior will enter the ceremony as high school students and exit as alumni.

Featured among the many names that will be called are athletic stars who are about to go off and do great things.

How do I know that? Because they have all accomplished great things already across their four years of high school.

Moreso in my previous role as The Covington News’ sports editor is when I got to interview and know these remarkable individuals.

I have gotten to know Makinzie Johnson, Bernard “BJ” Johnson, Reece Payne and Luv Llewellyn from Alcovy. For Eastside, Jacorey Jackson — who often refers to me as “my guy” — Sophia Leal, Grayson Poynter and Dezaria Johnson have been great to talk to.

Great interviewees from Newton are Jabez Jenkins, Elle Standard, Amoi Hagans and Marcus Calwise. It has been awesome getting to know students like Luke Smith, Kaylynn Scaffe, Peyton Brooks and Jude Nelson at Social Circle as well.

Those are just to name a few of the exceptionally talented Tigers, Eagles, Rams and Redskins.

This group has been a part of playoff runs, region titles and even state titles. On top of that, over 40 of these students have signed athletic scholarships, which eclipses last year’s total.

I have heard some say over my short career that being a journalist/reporter is a thankless job. For the most part it is.

However, I have been fortunate and honored to have witnessed a lot of the students’ greatness in their respective arenas.

And, let me tell you, that is more special than any “thank you” I could receive.

In turn, I say to each upcoming graduate: Thank you, congratulations and good luck.

Thank you for agreeing to do every interview to help me better tell your story. Thank you for answering each question and being absolutely professional in doing so. I know interviews can be awkward, but y'all knocked them out of the park.

Congratulations on your accomplishments the past four years. You all worked hard and earned every individual and team accolade you have acquired.

Lastly, good luck in each of your future endeavors. I know every graduate is destined to reach great heights and the sky’s the limit. Keep shooting for the stars.

All I ask is, when you do conquer different goals and aspirations, let us know about them. Because, even though we won't be covering y'all directly on a regular basis, we'd still like to feature you in our newspaper.

Go be great and God bless!