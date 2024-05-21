Alcovy CASA holds CASA in the Community open house

Alcovy CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, along with the Newton County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Class hosted CASA in the Community, an open house for all of Newton's residence and business community to come see the vital impact that the Alcovy CASA program has in our community. A CASA volunteer is a community member who has completed the training provided by the CASA staff and is assigned to a single child/sibling group that is experiencing foster care. This volunteer visits the child monthly and makes contacts with all of the key players (foster parents, teachers, medical providers, etc) to guarantee the child is getting the services and support they need while in foster care.

CASA in the Community was a walk through of the CASA office. The tour provided a history of the organization, volunteers telling their stories of the impact they have made in the life of a child, speakers from the LNC class about why they wanted to highlight Alcovy CASA, and a testimonial of a family who has recently been reunified with their children through the foster care process. The family openly discussed their struggles and how the child welfare system and Alcovy CASA ensured the children and the family had the support they needed so they could be a reunited thriving family.

Alcovy CASA is a non profit and more information can be found at AlcovyCASA.org. Alcovy CASA is seeking volunteers to stand in the gap for our community's children. The training is free and a training class starts the end of May. Applications are online!