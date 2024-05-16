Sen. Brian Strickland Celebrates Funding Secured for Upgrades at T.M. "Mort" Ewing Newton County Agricultural Center

In a development for agricultural education and outreach in Georgia, the T.M. "Mort" Ewing Newton County Agricultural Center is set to receive a substantial boost of $500,000 in funding, obtained through the efforts of Sen. Brian Strickland (R–McDonough) and incorporated into the Amended Fiscal Year 2024 budget signed by Governor Brian P. Kemp last week. This allocation marks a pivotal moment for the advancement of agricultural initiatives in the region.

District 17 State Sen. Brian Strickland - photo by Special Photo



Strickland expressed enthusiasm for the investment.





“I am proud of our continued efforts to invest in educating the next generation about the importance of agriculture in our state," Strickland said. "Every year thousands of people experience this industry directly through our FFA Camp and the Newton County Agricultural Center and, for many, this is the only first-hand experience they get with Georgia’s number one industry. This funding continues to show our commitment at the state level to these facilities and to the work being done on the ground right here in Newton County.”

Named in honor of Mort Ewing, a distinguished figure in Georgia's agricultural landscape, the center holds deep significance for the community. Ewing, reflecting on the impact of his time as a member of the National FFA Organization, shared, “I joined the FFA Organization 72 years ago when I started the 9th grade. It was one of the best decisions of my lifetime. I have remained active in the organization as an FFA alumni member. The FFA organization and the State FFA Camp still mean a lot to me as a Newton County farmer. I am very pleased Senator Strickland has secured some additional funding for the Newton County Agricultural Center. We will utilize the funds to enhance the services available through the Center.”

Additionally, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture, Tyler Harper, lauded the allocation.





“Investing in the next generation of leaders in our state is vital to ensure the continued success of Georgia’s No. 1 industry and our state as a whole, and I’m grateful for the work and commitment of Senator Strickland and the entire General Assembly to do just that," Harper said. "This investment in Newton County will go a long way to ensure the success of agriculture and the students utilizing these facilities, and it’s critical that we continue making investments in our agricultural facilities like this one that positively impact thousands of Georgia students every year. I look forward to continuing our work with Sen. Strickland and the General Assembly to advance Georgia agriculture and expand opportunities in agriculture for students across Georgia.”

The infusion of funds will facilitate essential upgrades and expansions at the Newton County Agricultural Center, ensuring its continued role as a hub for agricultural education, innovation and community engagement.