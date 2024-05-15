Tyler Franco serves aboard U.S. Navy flagship in Japan

Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Franco, a native of Oxford, Georgia, serves in Japan aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge.

Franco graduated from Newton High School in 2020.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Oxford.

“Having integrity and always doing what is right even if it's not the easy way was taught to me from a very young age,” Franco said. “Being honest and trustworthy are two of the most valuable skills you can have here in the Navy because you need to be trusted and need to be able to trust your fellow sailor.”

Franco joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Franco serves as an intelligence specialist.

“I joined the Navy in search of a better life,” Franco said. “I wanted to start a career while also being able to earn a college degree.”

Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as the 7th Fleet command ship, supports an admiral’s staff that actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. 7th Fleet provides security alongside allies and partners throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet operates roughly 50-70 ships and submarines and 140 aircraft with approximately 20,000 sailors.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Franco serves in Japan as part of the forward-deployed naval forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Franco has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud to say that during my first three years, I was able to become an intelligence specialist and finish boot camp and technical school,” Franco said.

Franco takes pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means being part of an organization that gets the job done, no matter what the cost,” Franco said. “We are on call 24/7, 365 days to promote peace and prosperity across the globe.”

Franco is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my parents for raising me to be the man I am today,” added Franco. “They were and are always there for me whenever I needed them.”