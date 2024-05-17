sandra lack

Sandra “Sandy” Colquitt Boyles Williams Lack passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2024 at the age of seventy-nine. She was born to the late William House “Bill” and Christine Mathews Colquitt in Crawford, GA on January 12, 1945. Sandy was preceded in death by her last husband, Bill Lack of Asheville, NC; her husband of thirty-seven years, Joe P. Williams; her first born son, Robert William “Bobby” Boyles, at the age of eight, in 1977 and by her first born granddaughter, Kamiryn “Kami” Boyles, also eight years old in 2010. Sandy was also preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Barton and Georgia Gee; brothers-in-law, Dewey Barton, LaRoy Gee, Kenneth Williams, Don Williams and John Everheart; sisters-in-law, Joyce Williams, Betty Williams and first husband, Bob Boyles.

Sandra was raised in Decatur, graduating from Southwest DeKalb High School in 1963 and later attended West Georgia College. She began employment with the State of Georgia as a secretary at the Georgia Mental Health Institute in Atlanta in 1965, transferred to Department of Corrections, Georgia State Prison, Reidsville, in 1968, until relocating to Atlanta in 1978. Continuing employment with Corrections, Sandy was promoted to several positions within the Facilities Division and retired as Manager of Inmate Data Management in 1996.

Sandy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Crissy Boyles; grandson, Brody Boyles and granddaughter, Megan Boyles, all of Jesup, GA; special niece Kris Gower (Darrel) and special great-nieces, Kelsey Gonzalez (Tyler) and Reagan and Rose Gower all of Loganville, GA; sisters-in-law, Margaret Everheart and Idelle Williams, brothers-in-law, Alfred Williams (Beth) and Harold Williams (Sharlynne) all of Texas and Lonnie Williams (Michelle) of California.

Sandy was a member of Lake Hills Church, Candler, NC. She and her late husband, Bill were very active in a wonderful Life Group following church on Sundays and they also participated in the Wednesday Night Prayer Group. She was previously a member of Stewart Community Church and had been very active in Frist Baptist Church, Covington and Oxford Baptist Church in Oxford, GA. With a very outgoing personality, she never met many strangers. She loved people and had many, many, many friends. She loved music, jigsaw puzzles and playing games on her computer.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup, GA with Pastor Dennis Johnson officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024 in Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington, GA, where she will be buried beside her late husband, Joe Williams. Active pallbearers will be Brody Boyles, Megan Boyles, Kelsey Gonzalez, Reagin Gower, Rose Gower, David McMillian and Cory Mulkey. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrel Gower, Marlon Pollard and Lloyd Spickard.

In lieu of flowers and at Sandy’s request, please make monetary donations in memory of her son, Bobby Boyles, to Tattnall C.A.R.E.S., Reidsville, GA 30453 or to the Kami Boyles Foundation, Inc., 25 Kami Lane, Brunswick, GA 31523, in memory of her granddaughter, Kami or go to website kamiboylesfoundation.com for more information. Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, GA