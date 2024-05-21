Police issue BOLO involving reported kidnapping of 9-year-old boy

UPDATE

Keshawn James has been located, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.



Mya Favors has been taken into custody.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

NEWTON COUNTY – Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped by his biological mother.



According to a BOLO from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Keshawn Royal James was last seen on May 21 at 10:45 a.m. at South Salem Elementary School.

James was reportedly picked up by his mother, Mya Mecelle Favors “without authority,” as she lost all parental rights, according to the NCSO BOLO.

The NCSO was contacted about the incident at 2:09 p.m.

Favors was last seen driving a 2008 white GMC Yukon with tag number RJX1653. A follow-up update indicated that the vehicle is an Uber vehicle.

In a clothing description, James was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red bow tie, red suspenders and black glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact investigator Broce at jbroce@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1418.



