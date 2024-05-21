Fred Alexander, 73, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2024. Born in Covington, GA, on January 9, 1951, to Lloyd and Becky Alexander, he attended Newton County High School (Class of ’69) and West Georgia College (Class of ’73).

Fred and his wife of 25 years, Linda, shared a love for travel and adventure. Together, they explored the world while teaming up on several real-estate endeavors in their hometown of Black Mountain, NC.

An avid reader and researcher, Fred often took his family on expeditions through various national parks, instilling a sense of adventure in his sons and grandchildren. He believed in the beauty and serenity of the natural world and ensured his family appreciated these wonders. Yet, his wanderlust extended beyond park boundaries, as Fred also loved the excitement of cities such as Las Vegas and the serenity of the seas, often taking his family on cruises to explore new horizons.

Fred was thrilled when working on various projects with his family (that often included digging in the ground) — from building treehouses to repairing cars. These projects were not just about teaching skills but also about imparting life lessons about teamwork, persistence, and creativity.

Fred’s legacy extends beyond his immediate family to the many lives he touched through his work and community involvement. Fred dedicated over three decades of his life to the U.S. government, where he played a pivotal role in the naturalization process for countless immigrants, helping them to start new lives with hope and dignity. His compassionate approach to his work left an impactful legacy on many families, offering them a welcoming start in their new country.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his sons, Bill (Laura), Bob (Megan), TJ (Cassandra), and stepson Alex (Patricia); his eight grandchildren, Abraham, Jenna, John, Liam, Margot, Maya, Piper, and Sofi, all who lovingly referred to Fred as their “Grandaddy”; his brother, Jimmy (Barbara); and his first wife, Pat. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth; brother, Tommy; and his loving parents. To his family, Fred was a beacon of wisdom, joy, and guidance in all their lives, always encouraging them to live each day to the fullest.

While Fred’s family grieves his loss, they wish to remember him in a way that honors his spirit. A service will be held on May 19, 2024, at the Harwood Home for Funerals in Black Mountain, NC, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a celebration of Fred’s life at The Moore Center in neighboring Montreat. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Black Mountain Home for Children, an organization close to Fred’s heart.

Fred’s adventurous spirit and loving nature will forever remain a guiding light to his family and all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and eternally cherished.