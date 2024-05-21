Crash involving school bus sends students to hospital

COVINGTON, Ga. – A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Tuesday afternoon has left several students hospitalized.

A news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) at around 5:20 p.m. stated that deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Covington Bypass Road in front of Middle Ridge Elementary School.

The NCSO indicated that seven students have been transported to a local hospital for treatment with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Newton County Schools’ officials put the number of students transported at six.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital as well with “unknown injuries,” according to the NCSO.

No updated condition was given for the driver of the school bus.

It is not clear as to how the accident occurred, or how many children were on the school bus.

The area was shut down and will remain so until further notice.

This is a breaking story and The News will update this story as more information becomes available.



