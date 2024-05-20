VISUAL RESURGENCE: Southern Heartland Art Gallery returns to downtown Square

Southern Heartland Art Gallery has set up shop once again in the historic downtown Covington Square area. The gallery’s new location is now at 1134 Clark Street in Covington, which is the former location of BB&T bank.

To help celebrate the reopening, Southern Heartland held an event called, “Visual Resurgence” on May 16.

Approximately 90 people made it out to the event, which made Southern Heartland’s board happy, per Susan Wahl.

“The Board of SHA Inc. was very pleased to have a majority of their sponsors present for the opening reception of their Guild Art Exhibit, ‘Visual Resurgence,’ held in honor of Rob Fowler and daughter Robin (Hunter Fowler LP) in celebration of his assistance with an interim venue at the old BB&T bank,” Wahl said. “We wanted to acknowledge our sponsors and donors for their generosity and support following the horrific fire that interrupted so many lives and livelihoods last Aug. 25.”

“Visual Resurgence” was sponsored by United Bank. Culinary artists — who are a part of the gallery, too — were asked to donate their favorite foods for all attendees to enjoy. Fox Winery and Freshway Market in Social Circle contributed to the food and drink cost as well, according to Wahl.

- photo by Phillip B. Hubbard



Wahl shared what it meant to have the local Newton County community come out to support the event.

“The event, while sponsored by longtime sponsor United Bank, was intended to honor all of our sponsors and donors who did not abandon us or our nonprofit mission to bring art and art education to the Newton Community, in spite of the damage and interruption of the Aug. 25 fire,” Wahl said. “Their generosity, and that of the community fund the Chamber allowed us to participate in, has provided cash flow for moving, storage facilities for those furnishings we were able to save from the fire, and a second move to our current venue.”

Though the gallery will now be inside of an old bank building, Wahl highlighted how Southern Heartland revamped the layout to maintain a gallery feel.

Wahl said they aimed to change the focus to the open areas and then they made the loan offices into vignettes of art. Doing so, provided a different atmosphere that “created a harmonious arrangement of art and classical architecture.”

Despite the move, all of Southern Heartland’s offerings are remaining intact.

Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the Community Paint Party hosted by artist Donnie Williams. It is free and open to the public.

The Summer Art Camp — which is open to adults and children — will have two sessions over the summer starting in June. Jackie Kelly can be contacted at (678) 386-7580 for class information.

The art guild maintains space inside the gallery along with the offerings of custom framing and an assortment of artist grade paints and supplies.

Overall, Wahl highlighted what excites her the most about the future of Southern Heartland in its new location.

“There is an aura that permeates the new space for Southern Heartland Arts, Inc. Ghosts of the past, the neo-classical architecture of the beautiful old building, its mahogany paneled walls and rich interior trapping — including a fireplace — live in harmony with the creative spirit and the love our artist family has for ourselves and our Newton community,” Wahl said.

“There is something almost spiritual about our being there. As if God put the two needs together: The need for Hunter Fowler LP to have occupants in its building, if only for a little while, and Southern Heartland’s need to have a home to fulfill its mission as Newton’s nonprofit advocate for the arts.”



