Drew Parker signs global publishing deal

Grammy-nominated singer and Covington native Drew Parker has signed with Relative Music Group in partnership with Sony Music Publishing for a global publishing deal.

Parker is a singer-songwriter known for writing several country music hits including Luke Combs’ “Doin’ This” and “Forever After All” and Jake Owen’s “Homemade.”

Additionally, Parker holds a number of original songs of his own including “While You’re Gone” and “Raised Up Right.”

The multifaceted singer-songwriter will work with Relative Music Group co-founders Dennis and Jason Matosky.

Parker shared his excitement about the signing in a press release on March 27.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of the Relative family that Dennis, Jesse & Hardy have built,” Parker said. “Getting to learn from and be encouraged by a guy like Dennis who has written some of the biggest songs of all time is an experience I never even dreamed of. I’ve also always wanted to be seen as not only a great artist but as a great songwriter, and no one does both of those better than Michael Hardy. I’m so excited for this journey.”

Partner Michael Hardy – better known as award-winning country artist HARDY – shared his excitement about Parker’s signing.

“Drew is such a talented writer,” Hardy said via a press release. “He’s truly one of those guys that has a voice with his pen. It doesn’t matter who sings it, you know a Drew Parker song when you hear it. I’m excited to hear what he has to say over the next few years and can’t wait to watch his great songwriting pay off.”

Parker is a Covington native, where he performed at various local venues up until his move to Nashville, Tennessee when he was 24 years old.

Parker will continue to tour across the United States, with his next stop coming at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on April 12. He will next perform in Georgia on Friday, May 3 at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta.