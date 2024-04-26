BEST: Azalea Time

As the Master’s tournament has come and gone, so will the gorgeous flowers of the iconic azaleas and that is your indicator of azalea time! I get many questions about when to fertilize or prune azaleas. The message of today’s article is - it is azalea time. It is now time to prune, fertilize and care for azaleas.

Azaleas bloom in spring from blossoms begun the year before - in July and August. Since these blossoms are on the plant from July through bloom - pruning during this summertime may reduce the spring color. For this reason, you should prune azaleas immediately after bloom.

There are several ways to prune. Most people prune by heading back the plant. When heading azaleas, branches are cut all over the plant to make the plant smaller and thicker. The plant will put out new growth from these cut stems making a thick canopy. The best time to head plants back is spring. Do not head plants back late in the summer since the new growth is very tender and may be damaged by frost. Heading can be done using shears, hand pruners or electric hedge shears.

Thinning is the removal of a branch back to another branch or trunk. If your azalea just has a few tall branches, remove them by thinning. Cut the branches off down within the plant so the cuts do not show. Thinning can be done almost any time of year without greatly affecting bloom.

A final method of pruning is renewal pruning. For over-grown shrubs, cut the plant back to 6 to 12 inches tall. As new shoots appear, thin them and head them back to encourage branching and a thick canopy. The best time to do renewal pruning is immediately after bloom. Be sure to keep the soil moist after severe pruning.

Azaleas prefer acidic soils with a pH of 4.5-6.0. To ensure you are fertilizing correctly, a

soil test is recommended. Azaleas could have been fertilized in March, but now is a good time also. There are many types of fertilizers and the amount is dependent on the fertilizer type. One of the best types is a special azalea-camellia fertilizer but other types will do. If you do not do a soil test, then you can buy a special azalea/camellia fertilizer, read and follow label directions.

Apply the amount recommended by the soil test or the label now and again late May. Avoid fertilizing after July 1 because bud set and winter hardiness may be reduced. Scatter fertilizer evenly around plant or bed and water in. There is no need to remove mulch before fertilizing. Also ensure that you do not over-fertilize the plants because it can cause leaf drop, foliar burn, or death of the plant.

The number one pest of azaleas is active now - lace bugs. Lace bugs adults are about 1/8 inch long with lacy wings and brown and black markings. The young nymphs are spiny and colorless at first becoming black later on. Lace bugs suck sap from the underside of leaves. The top of the leaf will be speckled white and can have a grey, blanched appearance. The bottom of the leaves will have brown tarry-looking spots on them.

Now is a good time to control lace bugs - before they reproduce. Examine plants closely for insects. A strong stream of water from a hose may wash off some of the pests. Chemical controls include acephate, imidacloprid, oils, and soaps. Remember to read the label carefully and follow all instructions when using pesticides. Remember to spray early in the spring before they reproduce and create even more of a problem.

We have ben luck this year and the cold hasn’t injured our azaleas. To ensure the healthiest plants, cut out dead wood, remember to water, fertilize and properly prune. Fertilizer alone will not restore a plant. In fact, water is more important than fertilizer. Check the soil weekly. Water to a depth of 8 to 12 inches if soil is dry. Drip irrigation or soaker hoses work well for this. Apply a two to three inch mulch to keep soils from drying out.

If possible, maintain shade around azaleas. Azaleas in full sun do not do well and may be more sensitive to winter kill. Azaleas are shade loving plants.

Beautiful azaleas like the ones at the Augusta National Golf Club are no accident- they require work. This is a very important time in the life of your azalea. Care for it properly and see the benefits for years to come.

Call your local Extension Office at 770-784-2010 for more information or for the Selecting and Growing Azaleas publication.

Ashley Best is the Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent with Newton County Extension Service. She can be reached at abest22@uga.edu