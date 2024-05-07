Chairman and mayor’s walk sees largest crowd yet

In celebration of Older Americans Month, Newton County Senior Services held its annual Chairman/Mayor’s Walk on May 3.

Approximately 150 citizens donned their red shirts with the words “Together, we are a family” and lined up to walk from the Historic Courthouse all the way down to the Josephine B. Brown Senior Center at Turner Lake.

As usual, Brown was in attendance for the event and was ecstatic to see the large turnout of this year’s event.

“It is a joy to see this crowd here today. This is the largest crowd that we’ve had in all the years that we’ve been doing this,” Brown said. “I am overjoyed this morning to see so many elected officials, so many vendors and most of all the red shirters.”

- photo by Evan Newton



This marks the 23rd time this event has been held in Newton County. The goal is to raise awareness of physical wellness for senior citizens as well demonstrating unity within the community.

Representing Newton County this year was county manager Harold Cooper, as chairman Marcello Banes was unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

Cooper stressed the importance that the many senior citizens in attendance provide to the community.

“When I look at the crowd, I see the foundation of this community, I see the treasures of this community and I see the history of this community,” Cooper said. “And I see the people who layed the groundwork for somebody like myself standing before you.”

Representing the city of Covington was mayor Fleeta Baggett. She, too, spoke about the importance of the event and thanked everyone in attendance.

“I’m happy to be here and on behalf of the city of Covington it is my honor and my pleasure to be here today,” Baggett said.

Also in attendance were commissioners Stan Edwards and Demond Mason, as well as city of Porterdale’s mayor, Michael Patterson.

Before the walk, Baggett and Cooper signed a proclamation marking May as Older Americans Month for yet another year.



Following some light stretching and preparation, the group then began the trip to Turner Lake.

Overall, the event proved to be a great success.

“The energy, joy and community atmosphere proved that age is only a number,” per a Facebook post from the city of Covington. “Thank you to everyone who attended and supported our Covington and Newton County seniors at the Chairman/Mayor’s Senior Walk...truly a celebration of positivity, community spirit and #OneNewton!”