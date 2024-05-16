GCSU recognizes Newton County students for academic achievements

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) has released names of those who made their president’s and dean’s list for the Spring 2024 semester.
Several Newton County residents made those lists. They were named as follows:
President’s List
Audrey Burney of Covington
Annie Gibson of Covington
Kennady Martin of Covington
Avery Denny of Covington
Quinten Williams of Covington
Hannah King of Covington
Aralyn Everett of Covington
Anderson Harris of Covington
Sarah Hudgins of Covington
Michala Mallory of Oxford
Callie McCarty of Covington
Joseph Oeland of Covington
Charlotte Parker of Covington
Brannon Polk of Newborn
Dean’s List
Sydney Bryant of Oxford
Caylie Ferguson of Social Circle
Anyka Massey of Covington
Alexa Wykoff of Social Circle
Connor Coursey of Covington
Baylee Dean of Covington
Samuel Harper of Covington
Victoria Johnson of Covington
Brayden Mitchell of Social Circle
Clayton Schutte of Mansfield
Nathan Walden of Oxford
Rhiannon Williams of Oxford
Delaney Derry of Oxford
Emma Leach of Oxford
Laney Heard of Covington
Georgia Taylor of Social Circle
Leah Patterson of Covington
Jordan Spigner of Covington
Anslee Temples of Covington