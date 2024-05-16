By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
GCSU recognizes Newton County students for academic achievements
Georgia College & State University (GCSU) has released names of those who made their president’s and dean’s list for the Spring 2024 semester.


Several Newton County residents made those lists. They were named as follows:


President’s List 

Audrey Burney of Covington 

Annie Gibson of Covington 

Kennady Martin of Covington 

Avery Denny of Covington 

Quinten Williams of Covington

Hannah King of Covington

Aralyn Everett of Covington 

Anderson Harris of Covington 

Sarah Hudgins of Covington 

Michala Mallory of Oxford

Callie McCarty of Covington

Joseph Oeland of Covington 

Charlotte Parker of Covington 

Brannon Polk of Newborn


Dean’s List

Sydney Bryant of Oxford 

Caylie Ferguson of Social Circle

Anyka Massey of Covington 

Alexa Wykoff of Social Circle

Connor Coursey of Covington 

Baylee Dean of Covington 

Samuel Harper of Covington 

Victoria Johnson of Covington 

Brayden Mitchell of Social Circle 

Clayton Schutte of Mansfield 

Nathan Walden of Oxford 

Rhiannon Williams of Oxford

Delaney Derry of Oxford 

Emma Leach of Oxford 

Laney Heard of Covington 

Georgia Taylor of Social Circle

Leah Patterson of Covington 

Jordan Spigner of Covington 

Anslee Temples of Covington