GCSU recognizes Newton County students for academic achievements

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) has released names of those who made their president’s and dean’s list for the Spring 2024 semester.





Several Newton County residents made those lists. They were named as follows:







President’s List



Audrey Burney of Covington



Annie Gibson of Covington



Kennady Martin of Covington



Avery Denny of Covington



Quinten Williams of Covington



Hannah King of Covington



Aralyn Everett of Covington



Anderson Harris of Covington



Sarah Hudgins of Covington



Michala Mallory of Oxford



Callie McCarty of Covington



Joseph Oeland of Covington



Charlotte Parker of Covington



Brannon Polk of Newborn







Dean’s List



Sydney Bryant of Oxford



Caylie Ferguson of Social Circle



Anyka Massey of Covington



Alexa Wykoff of Social Circle



Connor Coursey of Covington



Baylee Dean of Covington



Samuel Harper of Covington



Victoria Johnson of Covington



Brayden Mitchell of Social Circle



Clayton Schutte of Mansfield



Nathan Walden of Oxford



Rhiannon Williams of Oxford



Delaney Derry of Oxford



Emma Leach of Oxford



Laney Heard of Covington



Georgia Taylor of Social Circle



Leah Patterson of Covington



Jordan Spigner of Covington



Anslee Temples of Covington

