Newton Education Foundation Receives $94,000 USDA Farm to School Grant

Newton Education Foundation (NEF) is pleased to announce it is one ofjust three Georgia organizations to receive a Patrick Leahy Farm to School Program Grant. The $94,000 grant, along with support provided by partners, totals over $128,000 to fund a collaborative project that will expand Newton County Schools’ existing Farm to School efforts.

NEF will partner with Newton County Schools, Love is Love Cooperative Farm and Small Bites Adventure Club to offer a first-of-its-kind “Veggie-Ready Certification” program for Newton County Pre-K and Kindergarten students. The program will reach 40 pre-K and kindergarten classrooms. Over the two-year project, 880 students and their teachers will participate in in-classroom agriculture education, visit a local farm, taste test local food in the school cafeteria, and receive a certificate of program completion.

Additionally, funding will bring farm to school opportunities to students and families across the district through school grants to expand gardens, Family Farm Days, a farm to school educational video, and workshops for school nutrition managers and staff, students, and families.

The CDC estimates that 37.6 percent of Georgia children ages 1-5 years old do not eat fruit daily and 47.9 percent do not eat vegetables daily (CDC 2021). Children who adopt new foods during the early years, including pre-K and kindergarten, are more likely to try and consume new foods later in life, including eating the healthy school meals offered in school districts.

“We are excited by the great opportunity this collaboration offers to our young students and know that investing in the introduction of unfamiliar, fresh, and healthy foods will lead to lifelong wellness and learning”, said Newton County School Nutrition Director, Abdul Lindsay, whose department has been recognized with the Golden Radish Award for their farm to school work for the past decade.

NEF Executive Director Gail Rothman shared, “when we relaunched NEF last November, we knew that there would be many opportunities to collaborate for the good of Newton County students. We are excited at how quickly that vision came to fruition and the great potential this grant has to make an impact on so many students.”

Founded in 2009 and based in Covington, the NEF is an independent non-profit that puts community resources to work for children so they can achieve academic and personal success by removing obstacles, providing opportunities that deepen learning, supporting teachers and strengthening community initiatives.