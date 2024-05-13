Goal! Peyton Brooks finishes career atop Social Circle girls soccer’s record books

While Peyton Brooks has donned a No. 2 jersey, her place in a particular Social Circle girls soccer record book is No. 1.

In 77 games, Brooks averaged 2.8 goals scored per contest, which paved the way for a career total of 216 goals. Including seven goals during scrimmages equates to 223 goals scored.

Racking up a high volume of goals skyrocketed Brooks’ place as the Lady Redskins’ all-time leading scorer.

Achieving such a feat is an honor for Brooks. Yet, she hopes her influence on the program stems past the play on the pitch.

“All of my accomplishments like with my goals and stuff are great, but I just want to make an impact on the younger girls and just show them what hard work looks like and how a teammate should be,” Brooks said.

Brooks’ career has been filled with milestone accomplishments.

She eclipsed the 200-goal mark earlier this season with a hat trick performance versus Prince Avenue on March 23. During the scrimmage to begin her junior year is when Brooks scored her 100th goal.

The stage was set, though, in Brooks’ freshman debut on Feb. 23, 2021, at Greene County High School.

Not only did Brooks net her inaugural goal, she came out of the gate with her first career hat trick as well.

From then to present day, Brooks recognized how she has grown on and off the field.

“As a player, I’ve definitely tried to improve my left foot, because I remember freshman year coach was telling me to work on my left foot,” Brooks said. “From there, I’ve been trying to make it stronger and I feel like I’ve accomplished that.

“As a person, I’ve made a lot of friendships on the team that I’ll always cherish. Putting others first, because this season and the past three seasons have definitely helped me realize that.”

Becoming the Lady Redskins’ all-time leading scorer is just one of an abundance of accolades Brooks has earned.

Individual recognitions for Brooks include: 2022 Region 8A-Public First Team All-Region, 2023 Region 5A-Division I Offensive Player of the Year, 2023 Region 5A-Division I First Team All-Region, 2023 All-State First Team, 2024 Region 5A-Division I Offensive Player of the Year and 2024 Region 5A-Division I First Team All-Region.

The Covington News voted Brooks onto the 2022 All-Cov News girls soccer team followed by her Most Valuable Player status on the 2023 All-Cov News team. Brooks also competed in the 2023 DiVarsity All-Star Game.

Furthermore, Brooks has been a member of some exceptionally performing squads at Social Circle.

At the end of Brooks’ sophomore year, the Lady Redskins captured the program’s first state title. That preceded the program’s Final Four advancement a year ago along with this season’s No. 2 finish in Class A-Division I.

Social Circle has won the last three region championships — the first one being in Region 8A-Public and back-to-back Region 5A-Division I crowns.

The team accomplishments are more meaningful to Brooks.

“It’s just special sharing those with other teammates that are also your best friends,” Brooks said. “Just sharing those moments with other people is just very special.”

Brooks doubled down with the significance of playing alongside important teammates.

“Not only do we have bonds on the field, but off the field we have a strong bond. I would just see them in the hallway or outside of school and we would just have conversations,” Brooks said. “And I can always count on them to be there for me, whether it’s on the field or off the field.”

On Friday, May 24, Brooks will walk onto the field at Redskins Stadium one more time. This time, it won’t be as a soccer player, but as a graduate.

Brooks will then take her talents to Cleveland, Georgia to be a Truett McConnell University Lady Bear in the fall. She signed her national letter of intent to play soccer there in October 2023.

The Truett McConnell signee described what type of player their soccer program is getting.

“I would definitely say a hard working one. I’m going to go up there and just give it 100 percent,” Brooks said. “They’ve given me an opportunity to go up there and play so I’m going to give them my best effort to help the team out.”

The myriad of accolades accrued the last four years have meant a lot to Brooks. But the relationships built hold greater value for the senior.

And, now, with the next chapter of her career on the horizon, Brooks recognized the significance of those relationships to place her where she’s at presently.

“Throughout the years, the friendships that I’ve made have been so special to me,” Brooks said. “From state champ, three-time region champ, offensive player of the year, 200 goals, all those accomplishments… I just couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates.

“They were the ones that encouraged me to get me where I am today.”