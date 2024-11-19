Frachiseur officially signs to play softball at Kennesaw State University

Friends and family gathered in the gym lobby at Social Circle High School last Wednesday for the signing of Savannah Frachiseur.

Frachiseur was the Lady Redskins’ catcher this past softball season, and the senior committed to Kennesaw State University to continue her athletic career.

Not only did Frachiseur excel on the diamond, but her success carried over to the classroom. Social Circle head coach Chris Davis told The Walton Tribune how valuable she’s been to the program.

“I’m so proud of her, and she’s so easy to cheer for,” Davis said. “Savannah is the whole package when it comes to being a student athlete, and I can’t wait to see what she does at the next level.”

In her final season with the team, Frachiseur helped the Lady Redskins to the Elite 8 in Columbus and a 26-8 overall record.



At the plate, she ended the year with a .318 batting average, knocking in 28 runs on 27 hits.

Behind the plate, Frachiseur’s arm was well-recognized by opposing teams. She threw out 50% of runners trying to steal, which helped prevent runs from scoring time and time again.

Savannah’s father, Derrick Frachiseur, played for Kennesaw State’s baseball team years ago, and he acknowledged that she’s excited to stay in state.

“She always wanted to stay close to home in the state of Georgia, and the opportunity arose to play at Kennesaw,” Frachiseur said. “She had interest from other teams, but she’s always wanted to play D1 softball, so it was a fairly easy choice when they offered her.”

From an early age, Savannah’s father knew she had raw talent, and it wasn’t until she was 12 years old that she became a pitcher’s best friend.

After transitioning to catcher, Frachiseur found herself contributing for Social Circle’s softball team for multiple seasons.

Davis admitted that it’ll be tough losing a valuable player like her.



“You can’t quantify what she’s meant to this program,” Davis said. “When coaches come up and say ‘we couldn’t do what we wanted to do, because you have her at catcher,’ it’s a great feeling. She changes the game, she’s that good.”

And Savannah’s father, along with the rest of her family, couldn’t be prouder.

“Honestly, I didn’t think she’d want to be a catcher because of her personality, but she did and took a liking to it right away,” Frachiseur said. “It’s always been fun watching her grow up and get better and better every year, and I’m excited for her future.”