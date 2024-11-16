Social Circle Redskins suffer first round upset to Bleckley County 16-41

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Bleckley County came out swinging and did not stop until it had knocked Social Circle out of the Class A—Division I playoffs with a 41-16 win Friday night at Redskins Stadium.

The Royals jumped out to a 21-7 lead at halftime, and it could have been worse. Bleckley County drove inside the Redskins five-yard line on their first two possessions and came away scoreless.

But they scored on two of their next three possessions to put Social Circle in a deep hole and added three more touchdowns in the second half to complete the rout.

The Royals shredded the Redskins’ defense for over 500 yards, including 320 rushing and 200 passing. On defense, they held Social Circle to less than 150 total yards of total offense.

With the loss, the Redskins closed out the season with a 7-4 record, losing in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Bleckley’s Zyion Love opened the scoring with a 23-yard run late in the first quarter. It would be the first of four TDs for the sophomore running back.

After the ensuing kickoff, the Redskins offense, which had gone three-and-out on its first two possessions, finally got in gear and drove 57 yards in just seven plays. Senior quarterback Logan Cross completed a pair of passes for 34 yards and senior running back Jameccus Hardge scored on a three-yard run.

Preston Guy’s PAT tied the game at seven. Ultimately, that would be the only points for the offense and would be as close as the game would get.

It took the Royals just three plays to regain the lead on three completed passes by senior quarterback Kam’ryn Everett, the last going 21 yards to senior receiver Kaden Perkins.

The Redskins had their chances to get back in the game.

A promising drive was hindered by four procedure penalties, the last pushing a Guy field goal attempt back from 44 to 49 yards. It fell just short.

Beckley quarterback Everett fumbled on his team’s ensuing possession and Redskins linebacker Bristol Evans recovered at the Royals 28.

But four plays later, the Redskins turned the ball over on downs, which led to the Royals driving 82 yards in 11 plays. The drive was finished off by a one-yard touchdown run by Everett to close out the half.

Social Circle scored on its first possession of the second half on a 32-yard Guy field goal and added its final touchdown of the season on a 75-yard kickoff return by sophomore receiver A.J. Bailey with 6:04 left in the third.

But the defense could not stop the Royals.

On the ensuing possession, they drove 62 yards in 12 plays to put the game out of reach.

Cross closed out his career with 137 yards passing. Senior receiver Jude Nelson had seven catches for 77 yards.