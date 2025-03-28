Stracner signs to play softball at Georgia Military College

Social Circe’s Addyson Stracner penned her letter of intent to play softball at Georgia Military College on Wednesday.

Stracner put pen to paper in the Redskins’ gym lobby as the senior cemented her move to the Bulldogs.

Following the signing, Stracner shared what emotions she felt on the day it became official.

“When signing I was extremely excited,” Stracner said. “Making it official brought a huge sense of accomplishment! All the hard work, sacrifices, and dedication are finally paying off.”

Joining a program where she can develop her game and become the best player she can be is what led Stracner to choosing Georgia Military College.

“GMC stood out to me because of its strong softball program and supportive coaching staff. When first speaking to the coaches , I felt like they genuinely believed in my potential and were invested in my growth as both an athlete and a person,” Stracner said. “I wanted to be part of a program where I could continue to develop my skills, challenge myself, and contribute to a team that feels like family.”

For Stracner, she sees herself as a player that is committed to doing it all for the Bulldogs.

“I’d describe myself as a dedicated and well-rounded player who constantly strives to improve. I’m committed to sharpening both my skills and my game intelligence, always learning from every play,” Stracner said. “I aim to contribute positively both offensively and defensively, continuously pushing myself to be the best player I can be.”

As a junior, Stracner earned Second Team All-Region honors.

A year later, Stracner took it a step further as she was named as the Region 4A-Division I Player of the Year.

Stracner made sure to give thanks to all of her Social Circle coaches who have molded her into the player she is.

“The Social Circle softball program has played a huge role in preparing me for the next level. Over the years, Coach Davis, Coach Tolleson, Coach Dawkins, and Coach Lexi have all shaped me into the player I am today,” Stracner said.

Looking back on some of her favorite moments as a Lady Redskins, the moment that tops the list for Stracner just happens to be her last on home field.

“My favorite moment was my final at-bat on our home field—a grand slam,” Stracner said. “As I rounded second base, I looked up and saw Coach Davis’s face light up with pure joy and excitement, wearing the biggest smile. It was a moment I’ll never forget. “