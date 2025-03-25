Crutchfield signs to dive for the University of the Cumberlands

Social Circle’s Aiden Crutchfield is officially signed to continue his diving career at the University of the Cumberlands.

Crutchfield signed to dive for the Patriots on Friday morning in the Redskins’ gymnasium lobby in front of family, friends, coaches, teachers and teammates.

Crutchfield shared how the signing provided a bit of excitement and nervousness.

“Mostly excited that I am leaving high school and starting a new chapter in my life. But at the same time [I’m] nervous because it is new and unexpected and I don't know what to look for.”

The senior detailed the factors that led to him choosing the University of the Cumberlands.

“Partly the campus, the campus is a close, tight-knit community. It is not as big,” Crutchfield said. “The previous dive coach that recruited me, she was definitely a welcoming person and I could tell she was going to be a good coach. Then I got to meet him[Patriots Dive Coach Jawone Blankenship], and I knew he was also going to be a really good coach and nice friend to have.”

For Crutchfield, one of the more exciting parts about diving at the college level is just having the chance to continue his career for more seasons.

“Probably just being able to continue and knowing this is happening for the next four years of my life and I am not stopping at a dead end,” Crutchfield said.

From the moment Crutchfield began diving in high school, he was at the top level.

After finishing third in state as a freshman, Crutchfield moved up to a runner-up placement as a sophomore.

Then finally, Crutchfield claimed the state title as a junior.

Crutchfield detailed how his strong placement as a freshman was the moment he knew he could possibly dive at the next level.

“Probably freshman year when I placed third [at state] and I was like, OK, this is something I can legit do and I feel I can be good at it,’” Crutchfield said.

Across all his seasons of diving as a Redskins, Crutchfield shared which moment he lists as his favorite.

“My favorite moment here has to be when I won state last year,” Crutchfield said. “But also just meeting friends and stuff, hoping some of them I will take with me.”