Jason Tester to return as Eastside's next defensive coordinator

Jason Tester is officially back in Eastside green as he is set to become the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator next season.

Tester spent his last three seasons as the head coach of the Flowery Branch Falcons. Even though he is back at Eastside for the first time since 2013, Tester noted how many of the faces are still the same.

“It’s surreal, going in and being introduced to the kids. Being around coach Cawthon, coach Hoff, and coach Iverson — we picked up right where we left off from last time we hooked up,” Tester said. “Being in front of the kids with them and going to the UGA clinic with them and rubbing elbows with them as colleagues is really cool. I am excited. It's good to be around great people.”

Tester joined the Eastside staff in 2007 during former head coach Rick Hursts’ second season at the helm. From there, Tester coached for the Eagles for seven seasons.

In between his first Eastside tenure and his current one, Tester made coaching stops at St. Pius Catholic, Grand Haven, Grayson, Brookwood and his most recent position at Flowery Branch.

Tester emphasized how his connection with the coaching staff at Eastside never wavered even after he left for other opportunities.

“We have always kept in touch. [In] 2013 when I left, and I mentioned it to the kids when we were introduced — anytime we had a game, no matter where it was, the first thing I was going to do was check the score and see how Eastside did,” Tester said. “We talked about our families and there are text chains that are still on my phone. I tend to keep those things and they are years in the making between all of us or individuals. It has been a constant from the collegial standpoint to the friendships that were formed.”

Ultimately, those connections led to him coming back.

With the Eagles in need of a defensive coordinator after a strong season in 2024, Cawthon put together the first steps in Tester re-joining the staff.

“I thought he was kidding at first,” Tester said. “He said, ‘No, it’s something to think about.’ There is definite interest anytime there is a chance to be with close friends. I asked for his patience. The coaching cycle can be crazy, and he gave me that [patience]. We talked every once and a while and it was a conversation with my family. It was something when it was all said and done and a couple months went by, it just made sense.”

Although Eastside’s football season is many months away, Tester has wasted no time getting to know his players and getting acquainted with the current Eagles’ program.

Outside of new faces and a new building, not much has changed, according to Tester.

“That's the beauty of it, there is not a whole lot that has changed as far as the program,” Tester said. “There is a standard that is set and that's at the top from coach Cawthon with the program and coach Cher in the building. There is a great deal of respect for the game and how to prepare, how to compete not just in the football season, but getting after it in the classroom. That is one of the draws for me having three kids now, the academic portion. The overall is just the consistency of how they operate and how they compete on a yearly basis.”

Tester will take over an Eastside defense that is coming off a strong 2024 campaign.

Last season, the Eagles limited opponents to 10 or less points in seven of the team’s 13 games.

Some of the returning players that Tester will coach are Appalachian State commit Xavier Joseph, Jameel McMichael, Christian Seymour.

As the team slowly prepares to begin spring and summer workouts, Tester shed light on what people can expect to see from the Eastside defense next season.

“Good, sound, fundamental football,” Tester said. “Our best 11 will be on the field. We are going to dictate two offenses instead of being reactionary. I tend to keep it simple. We want our kids to play loose and be fast to the football. And when they get there, arrive with some authority and a little bit of attitude, but obviously with full respect for their opponents. Just good hard nose, physical football. When you can do that successfully and sustain that approach, three-and-outs are a beautiful thing. Our goal is to be on the sideline and let the offense control the ball, control the clock, and put points on the board. It is up to us to consistently give them the ball back.”