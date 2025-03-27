Duren reflects on three-peat to end high school wrestling career

When the whistle sounded on CJ Duren’s final high school wrestling match, two words filled his mind and others around.

Three-peat.

Winning one state title is enough to fulfill many athletes' careers. Two is an even bigger accomplishment.

Three state titles is the legacy Duren leaves behind at Social Circle, and the senior shared exactly what went through his head when it became a reality.

“It was a mix of a lot of emotions,” Duren said. “It was sadness, gratitude, happiness — it was a lot of things.”

Duren won his third consecutive individual state title in Macon in February in the Class A-Division I state championships.

It took only half a minute for Duren to capture the title, as he defeated Baconton Charter’s Scott Oliver in the championship round for the 138-pound weight class.

The senior shared that even though he was hype for himself at the moment, all he could think about after was the people that helped get him to that point in his career.

“During it, it was more of a self-type of thing. I was like, ‘Yeah, I am that guy,’” Duren siad. “But after, when I actually thought about it. All the time and that my coaches, parents, and teammates put it into me — it turned into something. I made it into something.”

Winning three state titles is not something Duren always thought would be possible, but he knew it could be as he began to put in the work.

As a three-time state champion, Duren shared what he saw as the three things that seperate the wrestlers that go to state from the wrestlers that are able to win at state.

“It’s one of three things,” Duren said. “The time you put into the sport — the time you spend practicing. How much are you in the room? It can be confidence. Don’t get me wrong, you don't need to be overconfident, but you need to know what you can do. Mat-IQ is a big thing — knowing where you are, what situations you are in.”

Even with the successes that Duren experienced, the senior still labeled his career as a one with many ups and downs.

“A rollercoaster, it was always up and down,” Duren said. “Anytime I felt like I was at the top, something knocked me down. But, everyone helped me stand up and get right back up to the top.”

Duren’s wrestling career began in sixth grade, when his father asked if he wanted to try the sport.

His brother wrestled locally, too, at Cousins Middle School and Eastside High School.

For Duren, his wrestling took him to Social Circle, a program that has been a mainstay atop Georgia High School wrestling for years.

In the eyes of Duren, the success that the program generates is just a product of how close the team is.

“We are a family,” Duren said. “We aren't just a team or program. The only thing that is not making us family is the blood itself. Everything else, we always push each other. Our coaches have that father-like leadership role with us. It’s different.”

Duren’s freshman season is the only one in which he did not earn a state title.

As a ninth grader, Duren made it to sectionals, where he earned eight place.

Now as a senior following his final season, Duren stressed that his freshman year provided all the motivation he needed for his three-peat.

“Honestly, I let it hurt and I let it sting,” Duren said. “I still think about it all the time. I use it as fuel to get better and never settle. I never want to be satisfied because I know at any moment I can be back there like that at state and I don;t want to be like that ever again.”

In reflection of his time at Social Circle, Duren shed light on what he considers to be his favorite moment.

“My first state title is probably my most memorable,” Duren said. “[It was] a very large gratification feeling. It made me feel accomplished. Everyone around me was proud of me. It made me feel like the work they put into me was paying off.”