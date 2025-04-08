Alcovy track and field seeing strong results ahead of region meets

The placements have continued to rise in the first season for Wymon Kelley Jr. as Alcovy’s track and field head coach.

Well into the season and with the region meets on the horizon, the Tigers have been rounding into form with a strong mix of athletes in multiple events.

Even with practice altered due to the construction on the Tigers’ home track, Kelley shared how his confidence has not wavered in the slightest.

“My confidence is never in question. I believe in these kids,” Kelley said. “I believe in the work we put in. We don't make excuses; we execute. We don’t have access to a track right now because of construction, but we have each other, and we have a standard. So, when you ask about confidence, understand that it isn't just about what we've done, it’s about how we prepare to do it again, and again, and again.”

The Tigers have been doing just that as of late, and the results have spoken for themselves in recent meets.

Across the team’s last four meets, Alcovy has tallied 27 first place finishes.

Along with seeing the team acquire hardware, Kelley told The Covington News how the team has come together over the course of the year.

“That’s the part that makes you proud. They came in as individuals, but now they’re moving as one,” Kelley said. “‘The COVE’” They push each other, hold each other accountable, celebrate each other’s wins, pick each other up when they fall. That’s a team. That’s family. And when you have that, when you have a unit that believes in each other? You got something dangerous.”

At the Gatewood Home Meet No. 3 on March 19, the Tigers brought home multiple second place finishes from athletes such as Tonii Reeves(Girls 100-meter), Kassidy Scott(Girls 300-meter hurdles), Kaden Booker(Boys 200-meter), Trent Hampton(Boys 1600-meter) and the girls relay team on the 4x100.

In almost every meet since Gatewood, the Tigers have left with first place medals.

At the Screaming Devil Invitational at Warren County High School, Alcovy left with a slew of first place finishes.

Jada Henderson took home first place in the girls 100-meter as well as second place in the girls 200-meter. Janelle Martin claimed first place in the girls 400-meter.

Ramiyah Wheeler earned a pair of first place medals in the girls 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.

Janae’ Randall took home first place in both the girls discus and shot put.

On the boys side, Keith Gaines broke out with a pair of first place finishes in the boys 100-meter and 200-meter events.

With the Tigers' performance at Warren County one of their best of the season, Kelley spoke about what he thought of his team during that event.

“I liked the fight. I liked the discipline. I liked seeing them compete, not just against the clock, not just against the other teams, but against themselves,” Kelley said. “Because that’s where the real battle is. Beating the person, you were yesterday is the ultimate goal. When they step up, when they push, when they deliver those are the moments that let you know we’re building something real.”

For the relay teams, the girls claimed first place in the 4x100 and the 4x400 while the boys team earned first in the 4x400.

Along with the hardware, many Alcovy athletes set personal records at the Screaming Devil Invitational and at other events this season.

Kelley spoke about how special it is to see the results come to fruition for the athletes in year one.

“It’s special, but it’s not surprising,” Kelley said. “These kids bought in. They put in the time, the effort, the grind all when no one was watching. Records aren't set on race day; they’re set in practice, in the way you carry yourself, in the way you refuse to settle for anything less than your best. Seeing that translate into results? That’s just confirmation of what we already knew.”

On March 27, the Tigers competed well at the 1st Annual Rams Invitational at The Weber School.

There, Alcovy once again left with multiple first place finishers.

Martin and Scott finished the girls 200-meter tied in first place with times of 27.94 apiece.

Henderson claimed first in the girls 400-meter and Randall once again earned first place in both the girls discus and shot put.

On the boys side, Alcovy swept the sprint events.

Marlon Townsend claimed first place in the boys 100-meter while Anthony Ragan earned first in the boys 200-meter.

Gaines continued his hot stretch with a first place finish in the boys 400-meter.

With his best results coming as of late, Kelley spoke about what the work Gaines has put in to get the results.

“Keith is dialed in,” Kelley said. “He trusts the process. He’s learning that talent alone isn't enough, and you have got to pair that with execution, focus, and consistency. And that’s what you’ve seen from him. He’s locked in, he’s pushing, and when the lights come on, he shows up! That’s what winners do.”

In the boys 800-meter, Jayden Nesbitt earned first place.

The success that day extended to the field events, too.

Jacob Henderson(high jump), Cardarius Dowell(discus) and Jerimiah Heard(shot put) all earned first place in their respective events.

Both the girls and boys relay teams for Alcovy earned first place in the 4x100 relays.

Although the team did not have as many first place finishes as the other meets, Alcovy still posted strong results at its most recent meet at Sandy Creek’s Patriot Invitaitonal on March 29.

Across both teams, the lone first place finishes for the Tigers came from Randall, who once again swept the discus and shot put events.

Randall is seeing serious success as a sophomore, and it all comes down to her mindset, according to Kelley.

“Janae' is a worker. She doesn’t talk a lot; she just handles her business,” Kelley said. “She’s got that mindset where she’s never satisfied, always looking for that extra inch, that extra edge. She’s stronger, more confident, and when she steps in that ring, she owns it. For a coach that’s what you love to see, an athlete who takes control of their moment.”

The Tigers have three more events in the season that began with the 53rd Annual Cook Holliday Rotary Relays on April 2nd.

After that, Alcovy will compete in the Chee Relays at Apalachee High School on April 4 and the Heritage High School “Region Tuneup” on April 19.

With a few more events left before the Tigers look to carry the momentum unto the Region 8-AAAAA meet, Kelley was asked about what his focus will be on the next few weeks.

“Everything. Every rep, every start, every finish, every step in between,” Kelley said. “We don’t get to pick and choose; we sharpen every blade in the arsenal. But if you’re asking what’s critical? Execution. Being precise in the little things. Because at this stage, it isn’t about who wants it more, it’s about who is the most prepared to go take it.