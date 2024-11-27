Redskins fall in season opener to Stockbridge on the road

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The Social Circle Redskins fell in its season opener to Stockbridge 59-69 Tuesday afternoon, but the team holds optimism as the group continues to gel.

Social Circle went on the road for their first official game of the season and were met with an undefeated Tigers squad. The 4-0 start is a change of pace for Stockbridge, a team that went 3-22 just a year ago.

In the moments following the tip off, the Redskins found success from one of their key players a year ago — Derrick White

White knocked down a pair of three pointers in the opening frame. It was matched by Tivan Branch, who converted a pair of shots from the perimeter, too.

However, the Redskins and Tigers entered the second quarter with a 15-15 tie.

Once the second quarter began, so did a few mistakes for Social Circle.

Stockbridge managed to cause multiple turnovers off the Redskins on the transition. As Social Circle players were getting the ball down the court, the Tigers advanced to get the steals that led to multiple points.

Turning and getting down the court is something head coach Norman Jones noted after the game as a pivotal area of Tuesday’s matchup.

“I think we took care of their press well, we just have to work on turning , because we aren’t seeing that back side,” Jones said. “If we see that turn fully, we see the back side. Now, it’s a two-on-one break. We will work on that in practice. I think compared to what we did last year, we handled the press fairly well.”

A three pointer from White before halftime trimmed the lead, but the Tigers still led 34-23.

Throughout the second half, the Tigers still managed to hold around a 10-point edge, but the Redskins did not go away quietly.

After scoring 15 points in the third quarter, Social Circle erupted for 20 points in the final frame. A large part of that was sophomore Le’Son Nelson, who impressed in the season opener.

“It’s only going to get better. Le’Son is only a 10th grader running the system,” Jones said. “Derrick only had one turnover. He took care of the ball, had six rebounds and three assists. He played well. It’s just new faces — chemistry building. We will be okay.”

Social Circle got within nine points in the final quarter, but ultimately fell 59-69 to the Tigers to begin the season.

Nelson and White led the Redskins with 23 and 19 points, respectively. One thing in particular that Nelson showed on Tuesday was his efficiency at the free throw line, as the sophomore finished a perfect nine-for-nine on free throws.

With a strong opening game from White and Nelson, Norman is also anticipating the impact of players such as Ean Mulkey and Jameccus Hardge, who returned to basketball practice this week due to Social Circle’s football team having an extended run into the playoffs.

Although Mulkey and Hardge played on Tuesday, neither player was in the starting line up.

The Redskins move to 0-1 and will have the rest of the week to prepare before taking on the Eastside Eagles at home on Saturday, Nov. 30.

In what is only his second season as the head coach at Social Circle, Jones compared where this current team is now to where last year’s team was at the start of the season.

“For the majority, everyone is buying in,” Jones said. “The football guys are back too, [since] we made a little run into the playoffs in football. Now that we get those guys going and acclimated we will be okay. We have a tough second game against Eastside, but I think we will be okay. We just need to practice and keep working.”