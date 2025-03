SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga/ — The Social Circle Redskins split matchups with Jasper County on Tuesday, March 19.

The Lady Redskins defeated the Lady Hurricanes 7-0 before Jasper County's boys team defeated Social Circle 1-0.

Photos by Cassie Jones

Social Circle's Kambrie Morrow(1) kicking the ball in the Lady Redskins' 7-0 win over the Lady Hurricanes on Tuesday, March 19. - photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News