University of North Georgia announces president’s list; college graduates

The University of North Georgia has announced their list of graduates and president’s list recipients from Newton County.







Graduates

Claire Bradford of Covington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

Miranda Cunard of Covington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Caleb Griffeth of Covington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with Teacher Certification.

McKenzie Guerrero of Covington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Charles Krieger of Social Circle graduated with an Associate of Arts in Communication Pathway.

Andrew Lima of Covington graduated with an Associate of Science in Chemistry Pathway.

Tracy Moore of Covington graduated with an Associate of Science in Education Pathway.

Kelly O'Brien of Oxford graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with Teacher Certification.

Shamir Riche' of Covington graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs with a Latin Concentration.

Nikema Rolls of Covington graduated with an Associate of Arts in General Studies Pathway.

Kimsey Snyder of Covington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education.

Julian Towns of Covington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Film & Digital Media.

Krista Willey of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts.

Sarah Williams of Social Circle graduated with an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice Pathway.

Stephanie Wilson of Oxford graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary & Special Education





President’s List

Jenna Alsup of Covington

Larkin Arnold of Covington

Mason Forrester of Covington

Collin Ginn of Covington

Grace Greenich of Covington

Caleb Griffeth of Covington

Jordyn Jones of Covington

Connor Rutberg of Covington

Kimsey Snyder of Covington

Natalie Ray of Mansfield

Sarah Cole of Oxford

Hannah Kennedy of Oxford

Kelly O'Brien of Oxford

Lanie Oliver of Oxford

Ashlyn Allen of Social Circle

Margaret Anderson of Social Circle

Ashley Healey of Social Circle

Alyssa Smith of Social Circle

Ansley Vier of Social Circle



