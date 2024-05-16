University of North Georgia announces president’s list; college graduates

The University of North Georgia has announced their list of graduates and president’s list recipients from Newton County.
Graduates
Claire Bradford of Covington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
Miranda Cunard of Covington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Caleb Griffeth of Covington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with Teacher Certification.
McKenzie Guerrero of Covington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Charles Krieger of Social Circle graduated with an Associate of Arts in Communication Pathway.
Andrew Lima of Covington graduated with an Associate of Science in Chemistry Pathway.
Tracy Moore of Covington graduated with an Associate of Science in Education Pathway.
Kelly O'Brien of Oxford graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with Teacher Certification.
Shamir Riche' of Covington graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs with a Latin Concentration.
Nikema Rolls of Covington graduated with an Associate of Arts in General Studies Pathway.
Kimsey Snyder of Covington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education.
Julian Towns of Covington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Film & Digital Media.
Krista Willey of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts.
Sarah Williams of Social Circle graduated with an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice Pathway.
Stephanie Wilson of Oxford graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary & Special Education
President’s List
Jenna Alsup of Covington
Larkin Arnold of Covington
Mason Forrester of Covington
Collin Ginn of Covington
Grace Greenich of Covington
Caleb Griffeth of Covington
Jordyn Jones of Covington
Connor Rutberg of Covington
Kimsey Snyder of Covington
Natalie Ray of Mansfield
Sarah Cole of Oxford
Hannah Kennedy of Oxford
Kelly O'Brien of Oxford
Lanie Oliver of Oxford
Ashlyn Allen of Social Circle
Margaret Anderson of Social Circle
Ashley Healey of Social Circle
Alyssa Smith of Social Circle
Ansley Vier of Social Circle