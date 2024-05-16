General primary election set for Tuesday, May 21

Election day in the Peach State is right around the corner. The 2024 general primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 21.

The final date for early voting is [was] Friday, May 17.

Absentee ballots are still being accepted, however, they must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day.

All polling places will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If voters are standing in line by the 7 p.m. deadline, they will have the chance to cast their vote.

This will be the final opportunity for residents of Newton County to cast their ballot in person for the upcoming general primary election. Voters must cast their ballot at the designated polling place they were assigned to after registering to vote.

On the May 21 election day, all 19 voting precincts in Newton County will be open to voters. Locations for each precinct are as follows:

Alcovy – Newton County Library: 7116, Floyd St. NE.

Almon – Shiloh United Methodist Church: 10 Almon Church Road.

Beaverdam – Voice of Pentecost: 4648 Salem Road.

Brewers – Red Oak United Methodist Church: 15105 Highway 36.

Brick Store – St. Augustine Catholic Church: 11524 Highway 278.

Buck Creek – Zion Baptist Church: 7037 Highway 212 N.

Covington Mills – LifePointe Church of the Nazarene: 5133 Jackson Highway.

Crowell – Salem United Methodist Church: 3962 Salem Road.

Downs – Prospect Church at Oak Hill: 6752 Highway 212.

Fairview – Belmont Baptist church: 3275 Iris Drive SE.

Gum Creek – Church Covington: 11975 Highway 142.

Hub – Crossroad Baptist Church: 227 Highway 229.

Leguinn – High Point Baptist Church: 12025 Highway 36.

Livingston – Canaan Baptist Church: 5581 Salem Road.

Mansfield – Mansfield Community House: 3158 Highway 11.

Oxford – Oxford City Hall: 110 W Clark Street.

Rocky Plains – Harvest Church: 2075 - Highway 212.

Stansells – St. Paul African Episcopal Church: 13108 Brown Bridge Road.

Town – Turner Lake Recreation Center: 6185 Turner Lake Road NW.

Sample ballots can be viewed at https://www.co.newton.ga.us/177/Sample-Ballots

With Georgia being one of a few states to require candidates to receive the majority of votes to win, a runoff is entirely possible. In this case, the people of Georgia would have the opportunity to vote again.

The general primary runoff and the general runoff for federal offices will take place on Tuesday, June 18.



