County-area teams compete in state track and field meets

Newton County-Area athletes competed in their respective state championship meets this past week.

By the end of the three-day events, a few athletes left with the top achievement — state champion.

Eastside Eagles — Class AAAAA meet





Eastside coach Frankey Iverson (middle) sitting with the Eagles 4x400-meter relay team that won a state championship this past weekend at Carrollton High School. - photo by Contributed Photo



The Eagles left Carrollton High School with a pair of first place medals on Saturday in the Class AAAAA meet.

Jaden Dix was responsible for both of Eatside’s first place finishes over the weekend.

The first came in the boys’ 400-meter dash, where Dix earned first place in both the prelims, and the finals.

Dix’s time of 47.39 in the final run solidified his top placement. In the boys’ 200-meter dash, Dix finished in fourth place with a time of 21.73.

Eastside’s boys 4x400-meter relay team ended the event as state champions, too.

The Eagles’ team, consisting of Dix, Johnny Redmond, Williams Sharpe and Jonas Davis, ran a time of 3:17.41 to finish on top.

In the boys’ discus, Jacorey Jackson earned a seventh place finish with a distance of 151-0.

Eastside’s Destiny Carter ran in the girls’ 800-meter run. The senior earned eighth place with a time of 2:29.27.

After capturing gold over the weekend, Eastside coach Frankey Iverson was pleased with the overall effort of his athletes.

“I thought we performed wonderfully this weekend,” Iverson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Social Circle Redskins — Class A-Division I meet

The Redskins’ track and field team earned a first place finish in the Class A-Division I meet at Rome High School over the weekend.

Social Circle’s top finish came courtesy of Jada Hyman who tripled down on her championship.

Hyman’s time of 56.50 in the girls’ 400-meter dash earned her first place for the third straight year in the event.

After watching Hyman capture gold for the third consecutive season, Redskins’ track and field coach Tim Kemp spoke about the junior and what she has meant to the program.

“All I can say is Jada and she is an excellent leader and mentor to the younger athletes,” Kemp said. “ I love her confidence, but she is very humble with her confidence as well as a very intelligent young lady. She has one more season ahead of her and God only knows what is in store for her. She currently owns 5 of the school records to include the 200-, 400-, 800-meters and the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

In the girls’ 200-meter dash, Hyman came close to being a double-champion. Hyman’s times in the prelims and finals for the 200-meter dash both set school records.

The junior came in second place with a time of 25.01.

Social Circle’s girls relay team earned a second place finish and set a school record in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:44.88.

The relay team consisted of Hyman, Zion Robinson, Sophia Fontenot and Brielle Price.

With Social Circle’s boys relay team being the only athletes on the boys side to make the state meet, the group placed top three in both of their events.

In the boys’ 4x200-meter relay, Deven Usand, Jaylin Victor, AJ Bailey and CJ Scott took home third place with a time of 1:29.61.

The group’s time on the 4x200-meter relay was a Social Circle school record.

In the boys’ 4x100-meter relay, Usand, Victor, Scott and Noah Kirkpatrick earned fourth place and set another school record with a time of 43.17.

Alcovy Tigers — Class AAAAAA meet

After a strong performance at sectionals, the Tigers sent five athletes to the Class AAAAAA meet at Rome High School over the weekend.

The top finish for the Tigers came from freshman Janae’ Randall.

Randall placed fourth in the shot put with a distance of 38-9, which set an all-time Alcovy record.

In the discus, Randall placed ninth with a distance of 108-5.

Senior Destini Lewis reached the state meet for Alcovy in the long jump. Lewis placed 12th in the event with a distance of 16-5.

In the girls’ 4x100-meter relay, Alcovy finished in 10th with a time of 48.42.

“Destini Lewis competed in the long jump, which was not her best performance she missed out on the finals from four spots. She scratched the first two jumps. Overall, it wasn’t her best but her future is bright in jumps, also she is on the verge of making her college decision,” Brown said. “For Janae Randall, she broke the school record in the shot put of throwing 38-9 feet. She [had] the best performance in the shot put while in the Discus she missed the podium by one spot. She threw a personal best of 108-5 feet. She has a bright future in her events.”

Newton Rams — Class AAAAAAA meet

Newton sent a plethora of athletes to the Class AAAAAAA meet at Carrollton High School over the weekend.

Although they could not claim the top prize, the Rams earned multiple top five placements, which was highlighted by coach Sierra Calhoun.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work this team has put in,” Calhoun said. “We qualified for state in 17 different events and made the finals in 14 of them. Our seniors performed extremely well and definitely laid a foundation for our success in the future. I can’t wait for the next season.”

Newton senior and Ohio State signee, Amoi Hagans, finished in third place in the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 12.03. In the 200-meter dash, Hagans placed seventh with a time of 25.18.

In the girls’ 400-meter dash, Amerie Tolbert claimed third place with a time of 55.05.

Newton’s girls 4x100-meter relay team earned third place with a time of 46.76. In the girls’ 4x400-meter relay, the Rams claimed second place.

The boys’ team was led by Almar Clarke, who claimed a pair of top three finishes.

Clarke claimed second place in the boys’ 200-meter dash with a time of 21.45. In the 100-meter dash, Clarke earned third place with a time of 10.54.

In the boys’ 400-meter dash, Cole Strother took home fourth place with a time of 47.13.

Newton’s boys 4x100-meter relay team earned fourth place with a time of 41.43. In the 4x200-meter relay, the Rams took fifth place with a time of 1:26.32.

Maurice Harrell set a personal record of 46-1.75 with his fifth place finish in the triple jump.