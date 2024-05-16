Southern New Hampshire University names several to academic lists

Southern New Hampshire University has named their president’s list and dean's list for the Winter 2024 semester. Those names include the following Newton County residents:
President's List
Albert Edwards of Covington
Tyra Aycox of Covington
Heather Edmonson of Covington
Klaire Dellinger of Covington
Orlando Duncan of Covington
Tiesha Maddox of Covington
Lesline Burke Prayogg of Covington
Sandy Gilbert of Covington
Alexis Hursefield of Covington
Katia Walker of Covington
Ameari Jones of Covington
Riley Smith of Covington
Kari Ray of Covington
Ted Higginbotham of Social Circle
Jermin Robertson of Social Circle
Noah Stubbs of Mansfield
Dean's List
William SanFelice of Covington
Deon Verdell of Covington
Tyanne McNeal of Covington
Stepheanna Davidson of Covington