By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Southern New Hampshire University names several to academic lists
shnu

Southern New Hampshire University has named their president’s list and dean's list  for the Winter 2024 semester. Those names include the following Newton County residents:

President's List

Albert Edwards of Covington 

Tyra Aycox of Covington 

Heather Edmonson of Covington 

Klaire Dellinger of Covington 

Orlando Duncan of Covington 

Tiesha Maddox of Covington 

Lesline Burke Prayogg of Covington 

Sandy Gilbert of Covington 

Alexis Hursefield of Covington 

Katia Walker of Covington 

Ameari Jones of Covington 

Riley Smith of Covington 

Kari Ray of Covington 

Ted Higginbotham of Social Circle 

Jermin Robertson of Social Circle

Noah Stubbs of Mansfield

Dean's List

William SanFelice of Covington 

Deon Verdell of Covington 

Tyanne McNeal of Covington 

Stepheanna Davidson of Covington 