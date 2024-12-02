Snapping Shoals Awards $15,000 to various Newton County Schools Teachers

Snapping Shoals EMC has awarded $15,000 in grants to Newton County School System teachers through the co-op’s Bright Ideas program. The grants, which are allocated from unclaimed capital credit funds, are designed to help teachers who wish to extend educational opportunities and activities for students by developing student interests and abilities.

According to Chris Wood, Snapping Shoals EMC Vice President of External Affairs & Economic Development, the grants are provided through unclaimed capital credits.

“Electric cooperatives like Snapping Shoals EMC operate on a not-for-profit basis. This allows us to return our margins, which are revenues collected in excess of our expenses, to the co-op’s members as capital credits,” Wood said. “Capital credits are retained by the cooperative for a while to be used as a source of funding for the construction of new lines and other utility expenses. They are paid to the members when it is financially sound to do so and when approved by our Board of Directors. Despite all our efforts to locate past members, there are always those we cannot locate. The unclaimed capital credit funds are used to support SSEMC’s educational programs, such as Bright Ideas and scholarships, as well as other community projects.”

“The continued support from Snapping Shoals EMC through their Bright Ideas program demonstrates the transformative power of community partnerships in education,” said Dr. Duke Bradley, Superintendent of Newton County Schools. “These grants not only empower our teachers to bring creative and engaging learning opportunities into their classrooms but also help foster a deeper sense of curiosity and innovation in our students. We are grateful for Snapping Shoals EMC’s generosity and commitment to enriching the lives of our students and educators.”

“Thanks to Snapping Shoals EMC’s Bright Ideas program, our teachers have the resources to design unique and impactful learning experiences that extend beyond traditional classroom instruction,” added Dr. Tiffany Merriweather, Director of Grants for Newton County Schools. “These grants provide a foundation for educational creativity, enabling our students to engage with their lessons in meaningful and inspiring ways. We sincerely appreciate Snapping Shoals EMC for their dedication to supporting both our educators and students.”





This year’s grant recipients include:





Allison Gilbert, Eastside High School - “Freshwater Forensics: Analyzing Healthy Pond Life”: Funds will supply materials for students to investigate aquatic ecosystems' health through hands-on activities.

Alyssa Maxwell, Alcovy High School - “Growing More!”: Funds will provide materials for creating raised garden beds, enriching students' knowledge in agriculture and horticultural sciences.

Antonie Swain, Cousins Middle School - “Exploring Creative Sounds Through Soundtrap®”: Music students will access Soundtrap® software and audio interfaces for educational sound creation projects.

Beth Bryan, Eastside High School - “Student Stories Through Podcasting”: Students will use podcast kits to express themselves and explore engaging curriculum topics.

Carla Nestor, Eastside High School - “Cracking Cases in the Classroom”: Forensic Science students will use escape room materials to practice deductive reasoning and solve curriculum-related mysteries.

Dr. Catrina Pollard, Eastside High School - “Rooted in Knowledge”: Students will access a diverse plant collection, offering hands-on experiences through living laboratories.

Dr. Datha Curtis, Newton College and Career Academy - “Exploring STEM with Nature Journaling”: Students will utilize John Muir resources to explore interdisciplinary standards that encourage an appreciation of nature.

Jennifer Cole & Melanie Paterson, Porterdale Elementary School - “Mathematics Through Birds”: Students will use environmental observation tools to apply math concepts in real-world contexts.

Joy Ballard & Kelli Rebholz, Flint Hill Elementary School - “Finding a Voice for Nonverbal Learners”: Funds will provide digital resources to support communication and learning for nonverbal students.

Kathryn Richardson, Oak Hill Elementary School - “Math Visor: Virtual Reality for Mastering Math Facts”: Students will engage with VR materials to strengthen their understanding of math facts.

Katlyn Doster, Fairview Elementary School - “Explore, Experiment, Excel!”: Funds will support science-related experiments, helping students explore concepts from their curriculum.

Katryn Dickerson, Newton College and Career Academy - “T-Shirt Creation Station”: Graphic design resources will enhance workforce skills for students in career and technical education.

Kemily Pattillo, Newton College and Career Academy - “Concentration vs. Absorbance: Making & Testing Solutions”: Students will use lab resources for hands-on chemistry learning.

Mary Carter, Clements Middle School - “Living Wax Museum”: Funds will support interactive displays, aiding students in mastering English Language Arts standards.

Melanie Astin, East Newton Elementary School - “Garden for Life”: Funds will enable students to create an engaging garden learning environment.

Sarah Beth Caragher, Eastside High School - “Roots of Learning: Our Living Floral Classroom”: Students will cultivate perennial plants, gaining insights into the floral industry.

Tracy Angel, Oak Hill Elementary School - “Pickleball for Pupils”: Funds will support pickleball equipment, introducing students to a sport that promotes physical development.