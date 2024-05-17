By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2024 All-Cov News Girls Soccer Team
With the high school soccer season behind us, it is time to announce the 2024 All-Cov News Girls Soccer Team.


The list features 19 players and one coach across Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle High Schools


Award Winners


Most Valuable Player — Peyton Brooks


Social Circle senior Peyton Brooks is the All-Cov News Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season. Brooks was the captain of a Lady Redskins squad that finished as the runner-up in Class A-Division I. In 2024, Brooks scored 57 goals, which is more than all of her teammates combined (52). Brooks was named as the Region 5A-Division I Offensive Player of the Year and made First Team All-Region.


Goalie of the Year — Latara Lewis


Alcovy’s Latara Lewis is the 2024 All-Cov News Goalie of the Year. In her senior season, Lewis filled up the stat sheet for the Lady Tigers. Lewis’ 247 saves ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAA and No. 3 among schools in Georgia. Lewis averaged 19 saves per game. Lewis was named to the First Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA.


Breakout Player of the Year — Jasmyne Boney


Lady Tigers’ forward Jasmyne Boney is the 2024 All-Cov News Breakout Player of the Year. After scoring 10 goals as a sophomore, Boney erupted for 25 goals in her junior season. Boney finished second on the team in assists with 23. Boney’s 25 goals ranked No. 4 in Region 3-AAAAAA and No. 7 among Class AAAAAA schools. Boney was named First Team All-Region.


Coach of the Year — Heather Richardson


Lady Redskins’ head coach Heather Richardson is the 2024 All-Cov News Coach of the Year, which is the second time in three years she earned the honor. Richardson led Social Circle to the Class A-Division I title game and posted a 17-3-1 record in 2024. The Lady Redskins finished 6-0 in region play and were the champions of Region 5A-Division I. 


First Team


Gentrie Mobley  - Social Circle

-Second Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I


Zariah Strozier - Alcovy

-First Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA


Alana Ferguson - Social Circle

-First Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I


Faith Young - Social Circle

-First Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I


Macy Williams - Social Circle

-First Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I


Joanna Funes - Eastside

-Second Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA


Sophia Leal - Eatside

-Second Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA


Nelia Dailey - Eastside 

-Second Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA


Natalie Alvarez - Alcovy

-Second Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA


Claire Ray - Social Circle

-Second Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I


Kambrie Morrow - Social Circle

-Second Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I


Honorable Mentions


Alcovy - Tania Menchaca


Eastside - Katheryn Wilber


Newton - Amaris Foster


Social Circle - Jada Forgey