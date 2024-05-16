State representatives take flight to visit Covington Municipal Airport Several state officials flew to Covington on Wednesday to visit the Covington Municipal Airport. - photo by Evan Newton Wednesday morning was anything but ordinary at the Covington Municipal Airport. Several State representatives flew in to get a firsthand view of the “Hollywood of the South.” Latest Council discusses plans for Juneteenth City of Covington shows recognition on Annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week City of Covington honored by Conyers city council Covington Police Department share fraud and scam prevention tips