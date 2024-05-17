Steve Owenby, age 63, of Covington passed away Sunday, May 12, 2024. He was born on July 3, 1960 to Charles and Nina Owenby, who have both preceded him in death. Steve grew up in Blairsville and Covington Georgia. A longtime time Covington resident he graduated from Newton County High School and opened his own business, Just a Hair Better, serving the community since 1989. Steve lived and breathed University of Georgia football, he also loved playing golf. He was a great outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Steve also loved traveling to the beach and the mountains. But what defined him more than anything was his love for his savior Jesus Christ.

Steve is survived by his son Gary Taylor Owenby, his wife of 23 years and good friend Donna Owenby; His sisters Pam Forrest (Steve), Vicki Bailey (Garrick), and his precious Baby Sister Valerie Blankenship (Allen); along with a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his four best friends Luther Bouchillion, Billy Bouchillion, Paul Stevens, Buddy Bellew and his longtime co-worker Wain Stowe.

A Gathering of Friends will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home.