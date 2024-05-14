County-area soccer players make All-Region teams

With the 2024 soccer season finished, the Newton County-area teams featured multiple players that received All-Region honors.

Alcovy

In the first season under head coach Toby Davis, the Lady Tigers and Alcovy boys’ team ended the season with multiple All-Region honors.

Alcovy’s leading scorers, Zariah “Z” Strozier and Jasmyne Boney each received First Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA.

Strozier’s 33 goals led the Lady Tigers and ranked No. 1 in Region 3-AAAAAA and No. 2 among all Class AAAAAA players. Boney’s 25 goals ranked her second on her team, No. 4 in Region 3-AAAAAA and No. 7 in Class AAAAAA.

Lady Tigers goalkeeper Latara Lewis earned First Team All-Region in her senior season. Lewis’ racked up a Class AAAAAA-leading 247 saves during the 2024 season, which also ranked No. 2 among all High Schools in the state of Georgia, according to MaxPreps.

Natalie Alvarez was named to the Second Team All-Region. Alvarez scored three goals for the Lady Tigers and ranked No. 4 on the team in minutes played.

For the Alcovy boys’ team, the honors started with senior Ismael Magassa.

Magassa earned First Team All-Region honors as the main scorer for the Tigers. In his 2024 campaign, Magassa scored eight goals to go with four assists and 972 minutes.

Alcovy’s goalkeeper, Nery Cervantes, was named to the Second Team All-Region.

Cervantes led the team in minutes played and accumulated 222 saves in 2024, which ranked No. 2 among high schools in Georgia, according to MaxPreps.

Destin Cohran received Second Team All-Region honors. As a junior, Cohran ranked second on the team with six goals and also tallied five assists.

Eastside

Multiple Eastside Eagles received All-Region Honors at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Nelia Dailey, Katheryn Wilber, Sophia Leal and Joanna Funes received Second Team All-Region honors for Region 8-AAAAA.

On the boys’ side, a trio of players — Alexis Vieyra, Thomas Hill and Hudson Harris — made First Team All-Region.

Vieyra and Harris led the team with eight and seven goals, respectively. Hill’s 10 assists led the Eagles and led all of Region 8-AAAAA.

Eastside’s sophomore goalkeeper Tucker Consuegra was named Second Team All-Region.

Newton

For the Lady Rams, midfielder Amaris Foster received honorable mention honors for Region 4-AAAAAAA.

At press time, the Newton boys’ All-Region selection had yet to be announced. Those results will be added to the online version when they are released.

Social Circle

Both of Social Circle’s soccer teams ended the year with players who received All-Region honors.

For the Class A-Divsion I runner up Lady Redskins, things were led by none other than Peyton Brooks.

Brooks ended her final season with Social Circle as the Region 5A-Division I offensive player of the year along with First Team All-Region honors. The senior’s 57 goals ranked No. 13 nationally and No. 2 in Georgia, according to MaxPreps.

Faith Young, Alana Ferguson and Macy Williams also received First Team All-Region honors.

Ferguson finished second on the team with 19 goals, while Young and Williams followed with 14 and seven goals, respectively.

Claire Ray, Gentrie Mobley and Kambrie Morrow were named to the Second Team All-Region.

Mobley’s 103 saves led Region 5A-Divsion I.

For the boys, Jordan Leigh was at the top of the list.

Leigh was named as the Region 5A-Division I offensive player of the year along with First Team All-Region honors.

Along with Leigh, Jase Peters, Preston Guy and Drake Wilkerson were named to the First Team All-Region.

Sawyer Parr, Jed Stapp and Rhett Dennis received Second Team All-Region honors.