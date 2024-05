NEWTON COUNTY – A final date has been set to appeal the recently released property assessments for Newton County

Per the Newton County Government’s website, the last day to file property assessment appeals are May 24

The Newton County tax assessor’s office sent real property assessment notices back on Tuesday, April 9.

Those wishing to appeal their assessments can do so via mail, online at Newton County qPublic or by visiting the tax assessor’s office at 1113 Usher St. in Covington.