Fourth annual Bike Rodeo to take place on June 1

Eight local organizations are co-offering the fourth annual Bike Rodeo, Kickoff to a Safe Summer on June 1, 10 a.m. to Noon, at Legion Field in Covington. This free, family-friendly event is being presented by Michelin Tread Technologies, Covington and organized by the Covington Family YMCA.

"The YMCA is happy to partner with Michelin and other local organizations to host our fourth Bike Rodeo,” said Louly Hay-Kapp, executive director for the YMCA. “As summer begins and more children and adults are out enjoying the trails and riding bicycles, we hope that this will be a kickoff to a safe and fun summer.”

The Bike Rodeo will feature bicycle safety and riding instruction, group bicycle rides, giveaways, raffles for new bicycles, yard games, pickleball, music, group exercise, and an opportunity to meet other participating families.

Participants should bring their own bicycles and helmets. There will be instructional stations for bike safety, starting and stopping, dodging obstacles, riding a figure eight, weaving, and slow race. The instructional information is designed for children and youth, but anyone may participate.

After finishing the instructional stations, younger children may enjoy a group ride around the track at Legion Field while older youth and adults may take part in a group ride on the Cricket Frog Trail.

The other participating organizations are Golden State Foods, Covington Conyers Cycling Club, Covington Police Department, MG Law, City of Covington, and Newton Trails.