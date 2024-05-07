Newton County’s water again named best tasting

NEWTON COUNTY - Newton County’s tap water is once again rated the best tasting water in the State of Georgia.

The water treated at the Cornish Creek plant on Lake Varner has been awarded top honors by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals for the second time in four years.

This recognition came during its annual conference in April, where 22 entrants participated in the blind taste test.

The test required Newton County to submit a water sample, which was evaluated at room temperature by five judges. Not only did the water emerge as the top choice within Newton County’s district, but it was also deemed the most enjoyable among all entries across the state.

Annually, Newton County’s water rates high in taste tests and plant operations from industry experts thanks to the diligence of staff and foresight of past leaders. Water sourced from the Alcovy River is drawn into the Cornish Creek Reservoir at the Cornish Creek Facility, where it undergoes 24/7 monitoring.

The Alcovy River, situated in the Ocmulgee Basin, benefits from stringent development regulations jointly agreed upon by state agencies and Newton and Walton counties, making it one of the most protected watersheds in the state.

“The honor is made possible by the hard work and dedication to providing the highest quality drinking water by the entire team of water professionals at Newton County Water Resources,” said James Brown, Newton County Water Resources director.

Newton County’s water will soon undergo comparison with water from treatment facilities nationwide at the upcoming American Water Works Association Conference in Anaheim this June.

“The dynamic men and women at Water Resources truly define optimal service delivery,” Newton County manager Harold Cooper said. “The unwavering commitment to their craft and dedication to keeping Newton County’s water not only safe and clean but also great tasting is something I am extremely proud of. We are doing great things in Newton County.”