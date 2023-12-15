Garden Club holds Tour of Homes

A longtime Covington Christmas tradition made its return last week.

For the first time since 2019, the Satsuki Garden Club held the Covington Candlelight Christmas Tour of Homes on Dec. 7 from 4-8 p.m.

Reba Wilson, the Tour of Homes committee co-chair, mentioned the event was seamless, even coming off a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since planning for a tour begins many months in advance, there are always unexpected issues that may alter plans,” Wilson said. “Fortunately, this year’s tour was not affected by events that would require changes from past tours.”

The Tour of Homes’ bi-annual event originated in 1998. In previous years, the number of attendees has been approximately 400-600 people.

While the Garden Club is still tallying 2023’s final total, Wilson stressed that everyone seemed pleased.

“From preliminary reports from docents and compliments from attendees at the tour it would be fair to count the tour as a success,” Wilson said.

Typically, six to seven homes are a part of the tour each year. Six homes were included in this year’s tour, specifically.

Wilson recognized that the selection process for each home varies.

One way is for homeowners to volunteer their house through Garden Club members with another being members contacting homeowners to ask to host their home.

Each year, the Garden Club aims to include homes that are grouped closely together with a mix of historical as well as new homes to “reflect various architectural styles and sizes.”

This year was no different.

House No. 1 is located at 2182 East Street that was built in 2019. It is a two-story home owned by Kenny and Linda Folsom.

The second home on the tour is at 2176 East Street with owners Scott and Kari Willis. The house was built in 2006.

Next up on the tour was Allen and Deidre Williams’ home at 2164 East Street. The house was built in 2020.

Mark and Katie Mallard’s home at 2111 Church Street was stop No. 4. It is a craftsman style home that was built in 1896.

Stop No. 5 was Kay B. Lee and C. Gary Brown’s house. It is located at 2145 Church Street and was built in 1895.

The final house on the Tour of Homes was at 6179 Crestview Drive, which is owned by Donnie and Tonya Coe. The house was built in December 2022.



