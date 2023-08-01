NEWCOMERS' GUIDE: Linda D. Hays enjoys serving her hometown

When Linda D. Hays was growing up in Newton County, the thought of running for political office never crossed her mind. Hays’ path, however, led her to become the Clerk of Superior Court for her hometown — a position she has held since 1983.

Throughout the 40 years she has served, Hays highlighted there are hard and good aspects of her responsibilities. But the good outweighs the hard.

“In court, we have a lot of really hard, sad cases,” Hays said. “But adoptions are always a real pleasure. It’s so good to see the children and to see that they’ve got a permanent home, a good family and things like that.”

Before running for Clerk of Superior Court, the closest Hays got to being involved in politics was through her dad and by voting.

Hays’ dad kept up with the political climate, whether it be on the local, state or national level and never failed to read the newspaper to keep up with the latest. Other than that, Hays has always been a devoted voter in every election.

While attending Newton County High School, Hays worked her first job at White’s Department Store. She then graduated high school and married her husband, Theron, at 18 years old. They had two children, Marcy and Greg.

Looking back on her time growing up in Newton County brings back many fond memories for Hays.

“Everybody seemed to know everybody. We had drug stores, soda fountains and things like that. After school people would go there and congregate. Then we got places like Dairy Queen and Cow Palace,” Hays said. “It was just such a friendly, good place with a beautiful downtown area. And we have lots of stores. So it was just really a good place to grow up.”

One day out of the blue, Jack Morgan, chairman of the Newton County Commission at the time, called Hays to offer her a job. He asked if Hays would work a temporary job in the Family and Children’s Services.

Hays accepted and worked there for several months when another position came open for which she applied. But, when going to take the test, something “crazy” happened.

“I was registered for the test,” Hays said. “Got there, and there was no way that they would let me take that test. Every way I turned it was like, ‘No.’ That door just slammed.”



