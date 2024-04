The city of Social Circle held its Social Circle Day festival on Saturday, April 20 in its downtown area.

A post on Downtown Social Circle’s official Facebook page stated “the weather was perfect and fun was had by all!”

Upcoming events for the city will be Saturday, May 4. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be the Star Wars day followed by the Cinco Beer Crawl and Concert from 6-8 p.m.