Covington to kick off Farmers Market season with Ag Day

Ag Day is back on the downtown Covington Square to kick off the 2024 Farmers Market season.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The city of Covington’s official website calendar stated what all will be included.

“Enjoy a beautiful spring day exploring the farmers market on Church and Monticello Streets, enjoying bluegrass music by the Apostles of Bluegrass, petting the farm animals and visiting educational and interactive booths sponsored by The Newton County Rodeo; UGA Extension & 4-H in Newton County; L4GA; Farm Bureau of Newton; the FFA's of Newton, Eastside and Alcovy High Schools; Newton County Young Farmers and Ranchers; Young Farmers of Newton County; and Berry's Tree Farm.”