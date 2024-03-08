Jack Franklin Wheeler, aged 86, of Covington, Georgia, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2024. Born in Rockdale County, Georgia, on May 19, 1937, to Ira and Ruthie Daniel Wheeler, Jack lived a life marked by devotion, hard work, and an unwavering love for his family and the great outdoors.





Jack's early years were spent in Newton County schools, after which he served with distinction in the United States Air Force for twenty years. Following his service, he embarked on a long and successful career as a self-employed electrician. Jack's work ethic and dedication to his craft were matched only by his generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. Jack always had a smile, joke, or story at the ready. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, you knew to listen.





A true partner in every sense of the word, Jack shared nearly 40 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Miriam. Together, they cultivated a life on their cherished farm in Covington, where Jack could often be found on his tractor, tending to the land and animals he loved, with Miriam by his side. His love for the outdoors and eagerness to share his knowledge and resources were a testament to his character. Jack had a special love for his grandchildren, and they always knew their Papa would make time for them, whether it was to talk about something serious or nothing much at all. There were many problems solved and hearts mended over the years with long walks around the farm.





Jack was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Covington Elks Lodge, where he served as a Past Exalted Ruler and the Northeast Georgia District Vice President. He dedicated many years, countless hours and his big heart to the Covington Elks Lodge and oh what a legacy he has left! Jack was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and loved his Georgia Bulldogs and his country too. He happily listened to a Braves game the day before he passed, and what a wonderful gift that his beloved Braves won!





He is survived by his loving wife, Miriam Gardner Wheeler; his children, Scott Wheeler (Birgit), Tamra Crews (Mike), Miriam Witherspoon-Wheeler, and Elizabeth Harwell (Bill); and his cherished grandchildren, Stephen Pope, Morgan Wheeler, Ashley Wheeler, Will Gregory, Jim Gregory, Luke Gregory, and Sarah Gregory, along with step-grandchildren Sally Harwell and William Harwell. He also leaves behind his sister, Betty Harvey; brother, Bill Wheeler; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman and Pat Wheeler, Bob and Anne Wheeler; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Jack's legacy of kindness, strength, and love for his family will forever be remembered by those who knew him.





Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Ruthie Daniel Wheeler; his brothers, Ed Wheeler, John Wheeler and Jerry Wheeler; and his sister, Annie Lee Parish. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved him, but his spirit will continue to inspire and guide us.





Funeral services for Mr. Wheeler will be held at 11 o’clock Friday, March 7, 2024 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Neely Rentz-Lane and Reverend Erin Morgan officiating. Interment will follow at Covington City Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Will Gregory, Jim Gregory, Luke Gregory, Stephen Pope, James Harvey, and Ken Wheeler. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 6, 2024.





A luncheon celebrating Jack’s life will follow the committal service at the Covington Elks Lodge, 135 Crowell Road North, Covington, GA 30016 from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM family and friends alike are invited.





In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Covington or Elks Aidmore, honoring Jack's spirit of generosity and love for his community.