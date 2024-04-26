Dr. Catrina Pollard announced as 2024 GACTE Agriculture Teacher of the Year

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced that Dr. Catrina Pollard, an agriculture instructor at Eastside High School, has been honored as the 2024 Agriculture Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education (GACTE).

“It is exciting to be recognized by GACTE in the area of agriculture,” Pollard said. “I hope this recognition can further bring light to all of the amazing stuff that our students are doing within the agricultural programs at Eastside and in Newton County Schools.”

Pollard's career in education began in 2007 at Burke County High School where she laid the foundation for her passion for teaching. She then brought her expertise to Wilbanks Middle School in Habersham County from 2011-2014 before joining Eastside High School in 2014 where she has made her mark on the agricultural education landscape.

Throughout her career, Pollard has taught a diverse range of subjects including Wildlife, Forestry, Animal Science, General Horticulture, Landscaping, Floral Design, Basic Ag and Middle School Agriculture, showcasing her dedication to providing a comprehensive and enriching learning experience for her students.

The GACTE Agriculture Teacher of the Year award recognizes excellence and dedication within the field of career and technical education, acknowledging individuals who have significantly contributed to the success of CTE through the quality of their work and their involvement in the CTE community.

“Dr. Pollard's nomination for this prestigious award underscores her exemplary leadership, innovative teaching methods, and unwavering commitment to student success,” a NCS press release stated.

Pollard will now compete against other division winners, with the overall winner set to be announced in June at the annual GACTE conference.

Dr. Tim Schmitt, director of Career, Technical and Agricultural Education for NCS, commended Pollard on this accolade.

"Dr. Catrina Pollard's recognition as the 2024 GACTE Agriculture Teacher of the Year is a testament to the exceptional educators we have within Newton County Schools," Schmitt said. "Her dedication to providing a comprehensive and engaging learning experience for students in the field of agriculture is commendable and reflects our district's commitment to preparing students for success in their chosen careers. We are proud to have Dr. Pollard as part of our team and congratulate her on this well-deserved honor."

Dr. Duke Bradley III congratulated Pollard on this accomplishment as well.

"Dr. Catrina Pollard's achievement as the 2024 GACTE Agriculture Teacher of the Year highlights the excellence and innovation that define Newton County Schools' career and technical education programs," Bradley said. "Her dedication to cultivating a vibrant learning environment in agricultural education not only enriches the educational experience for our students but also inspires them to excel and pursue their passions. We congratulate Dr. Pollard on this prestigious recognition and thank her for her outstanding contributions to our district."