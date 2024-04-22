Payne set to continue baseball career at South Georgia State College

Alcovy’s Reece Payne signed his national letter of intent on Friday. The senior signed to continue his baseball career at South Georgia State College (SGSC).

In front of family, friends, teammates and coaches, Payne made his commitment official just two days after throwing a no-hitter against Rockdale County.

After the signing, Payne spoke about his emotions on the day.

“I can't believe it. I have always dreamed about this day and I can’t believe it's here,” Payne said. “Time flies. I never knew I would be going to college this soon. I am very blessed and grateful.”

The staff within the program, combined with the feel on campus, were two areas that brought Payne to SGSC.

“[They have] great coaches,” Payne said. “The area is organized and the classes are small and organized — I know where to go. It is a great environment for me.”

Alcovy head coach Kareem Hayes had nothing but great things to say about Payne, who has been a senior leader for the Tigers team in 2024.

“Reece is a hard worker. He comes out and competes everyday. He gives it his all. South Georgia is getting a great ball player out of him. He is going to go down there and handle business.

“He is a great leader, he leads by example. He gets the guys in a position where they need to be. He is definitely one of those guys that starts the rally and gets the momentum going.”

As he prepares for the playoffs one final time as an Alcovy Tiger, Payne referenced a playoff trip during his sophomore season as one of his favorites with the Tigers.

“Going down to Houston County, with the bus ride there,” Payne said. “The ride down there, the moments with the boys — it was amazing.”

With a college baseball career ahead, Payne shared what excites him the most about playing at the next level.

“Just the competition and to be on the field with guys that are competing,” Payne said. “Just another pathway to see where I am going to end up.”