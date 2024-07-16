Offseason Player Spotlight : Tim Griffin

Alcovy’s Tim Griffin will be an anchor in the Tiger’s front seven in 2024.

Griffin, who plays on the defensive line for football and as a center in basketball, is going into his senior season for Alcovy.

With one more season of football left, Griffin is planning to maximize every chance he gets.

“I want to have multiple SEC offers and be an All-State player,” Griffin said. “Bring a championship to the school.”

As of July, Griffin already has offers to play football at Georgia State, Western Kentucky, Alabama A&M and the University of Massachusetts..

Even though he plans on pursuing football in college, Griffin gave credit to basketball as the more challenging sport.

“With me being 6-foot-5, that is a basketball point guard height. But with me playing for Alcovy football I am playing center,” Griffin said. “I played basketball when I was younger but that was not really any technique. Now, you have to have technique, know how to dribble, handle the ball, get you a nice jumper [and a] pull-up mid-range.”

As one of the leaders for the Tigers going into the offseason, Griffin spoke about who or what pushes him the most in practice.

The answer was easy for Griffin, who chose a player he lines up alongside more often than not.

“One of our wide receivers named Zavier Smith, he also plays outside linebacker,” Griffin said. “With both of us playing on both sides of the field, we really have a bond and we push each other to be the best because I feel we can both get to where we want to be in life.”

When it came to discussing his biggest motivator off the field, Griffin gave credit to his father.

“My family, but my dad most important,” Griffin said. “Because he stayed in my life, and that is not common in black families. So, I am always trying to prove myself to him because he believes in me. Family is going to believe in you, but I just want to show him that it really means a lot that he stayed and sacrificed a lot for me.”

With many more weeks to go before the Tigers kick off the regular season, Griffin is confident with the style of defense.

When asked what that style was, Griffin only needed one word.

“Nasty”, Griffin said. “We know how to use different stuff that you haven’t seen before. It can confuse the offense.”