Offseason Player Spotlight : Kaeden Booker

Third-year starter Kaedon Booker will spearhead the 2024 Alcovy Tigers secondary as the squad journeys into the uncharted waters of Region 8-AAAAA play.

The rising junior was an All-Region Honorable Mention during his sophomore season in Region 3-AAAAAA, but said he wants to become a more vocal player as an upperclassman.





“This year I need to become more of a leader,” Booker said, “so I can step up for my team in the ways that they need me.”

Booker's versatility as a football player has been used by the Tigers on both sides of the ball. While he leads the defense as a safety, Booker is also being utilized as a receiver.

No matter the position, Booker said his main goal is to make plays.

“I feel like I want to make a play at all times,” Booker said. “I want the ball, I’m hungry for it.”

Booker’s tenacious attitude can be seen in the professionals he seeks to model his game after. He cites notorious hard-hitters like Troy Polamalu and Kam Chancellor.

Booker began playing football in Griffin, Georgia, despite living in Covington.

He gave thanks to his family for the long hours of driving him to practices and games and named them as his greatest source of motivation.

“They pour so much into me for football,” Booker said. “They always want me to do my best, so my biggest source of motivation is my family.”

Booker said he understands the expectations placed on him as a veteran of the Alcovy defense, but feels he is ready to meet the responsibility.

“I got to take it head-first,” Booker said.

Booker shared that the Tigers are sure of their ability to rise to the challenge of new region opponents, but still have work to do to reach their peak.

“We can get a whole lot better right now,” Booker said. “We’re in a whole new region, a whole new competition, and I feel like we are pretty confident in what we can do this year honestly. We just have to be sky-high. We’re not sky-high just yet.”