Williams signs to play softball at Georgia Highlands College

Alcovy’s CeCe Williams is officially heading to play softball at Georgia Highlands.

On Friday, Williams signed her letter of intent in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates in a signing ceremony held in the Tigers’ auditorium.

Following the signing, Williams shared what emotions she felt on the day.

“I’m just so excited, I can’t wait to go up there and start a new chapter of life,” Williams said. “The program is really great so I am very excited to go up there.”

According to Williams, the environment of both the campus and the team are what led her to sign with the Chargers.

“The program is very great, the surroundings are for me and I just really like how the coaches are very supportive. I know a couple of the girls that are already up there, I feel like it was the best decision for me.”

Another aspect of it that Williams is excited for is the new level of competition.

“I’m excited to see a new level of competition, I feel like it's going to be way different, I am excited to see the new competition levels.”

Williams took the time to share how her high school and travel ball programs have helped prepare her for college softball.

“My coach always tells me that he prepared me for the next level and I agree he did. Even in the environment of how hype we are, I feel like that goes straight into college softball.”

As a Lady Tigers, Williams was part of a class that helped propel the Alcovy softball program to new heights.

Williams was a part of a Lady Tigers team that went undefeated in region play in back-to-back seasons in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

As a junior, Williams helped the Lady Tigers clinch a spot in Columbus for the state playoffs.

That trip to Columbus also provided Williams’ all-time favorite moment as a Lady Tiger.

“My favorite moment was hitting a home run in state,” Williams said. “That was my favorite moment of high school, hitting the home run in Columbus.”