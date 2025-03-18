Alcovy soccer suffers sweep on the road at Apalachee

WINDER, Ga. — The Alcovy Tigers were swept on the road last Friday in a region matchup with the Apalachee Wildcats.

The girls matchup was led by strong defense from both squads, but Apalachee ultimately pulled away late to earn a 3-1 victory. In the boys game, the Tigers struggled to create consistent scoring chances, which led to a 5-0 win for the Wildcats.

In the girls game, both teams managed to create scoring chances early.

However, defense was the story through the first few minutes as each team failed to convert in the box.

Alcovy’s Zariah Strozier found her way into the box multiple times on Friday, but the Wildcats did a good job of slowing down the Lady Tigers’ leading scorer for most of the match.

With 22 minutes left in the opening half, Apalachee scored the games first goal.

Lady Wildcats striker Madison Mabry kicked the ball across Lady Tigers’ keeper into the side of the netting to put Apalachee ahead 1-0.

The two teams struggled to get into the box and find good shots for the remainder of the first half as the Lady Tigers entered halftime down 1-0.

In the opening minutes of the second half, things went from bad to worse for the Lady Tigers.

Apalachee moved down the pitch and into the box before Alyssa Hunter gave it a 2-0 lead on a short goal.

Less than 10 minutes later, Alcovy found a way to get onto the scoreboard.

Just after one of her previous shots went right into the keeper’s hands, Strozier found a way to get another shot on target and the senior did not miss.

Strozier’s shot went into the back of the net to trim the lead down to 2-1 for Apalachee.

However, Strozier’s goal proved to be the lone offensive output for the Lady Tigers on Friday.

Apalachee stood strong on the defensive end the rest of the way as Alcovy was unable to put it together when they got to the box.

Hunter netted brace later in the second half to put the final touches on Apalachee’s 3-1 win over Alcovy.

When it came time for the boys game, it was all Wildcats.

It took a while for it to get started, but Apalachee went on to score three goals in the opening half against the Tigers.

Although Alcovy’s Destin Cohran and Deleon Wilson had their chances on shots, neither were able to convert.

The Tigers were held scoreless for the entirety of the boys matchup as Apalchee’s two goals in the second half gave it a 5-0 win over Alcovy.

Alcovy’s boys team fell to 1-6 on the season as they are still searching for a consistent offensive attack.

The Tigers will have a chance to end their three-game skid when they take on Salem at Sharp Stadium on Thursday, March 20.

The Lady Tigers dropped under .500 to 3-4 with the loss. The loss also moved Alcovy to 0-3 in region play.

Before diving into the rest of region play, the Lady Tigers will have back-to-back non-region matches against Salem on Thursday, March 20 and Putnam County on Wednesday, March 26.