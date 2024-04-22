Newton County teams compete in region track meets

Newton County-area track teams took home first place finishes as they competed in their respective region track meets over this past week.

Alcovy Tigers

The Tigers’ competed in the Region 3-AAAAAA meet located at Woodward High School on Saturday, April 20.

By the end of the event, multiple Lady Tigers cliched their spots at sectionals.

Alcovy’s Destini Lewis took home first place in both the triple jump and high jump with distances of 34-8 and 17-2.75, respectively.

In the girls’ shot put, Janae’ Randall led the way with a score of 36-6.5, while Samariya Hill followed in fourth with 79-0.

Randall also claimed first place in the girls’ discus with a distance of 101-9.

When it came to the races, the Tigers’ best placement came in the girls’ relay.

In the 4x100 relay, the girls team finished in third place with a time of 49.05.

In the girls’ 800-meter run, Janelle Martin placed in fourth with a time of 2:34.28.

Eastside Eagles

The Eagles competed in the Region 8-AAAAA meet held at Loganville High School on Saturday, April 20.

For the girls’ team things were led by Destiny Carter.

Carter was the lone Lady Eagle to finish in first place with a top finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.49.

In the 1600-meter run, Carter finished in fourth with a time of 5:39.20.

The Lady Eagles relay team took home fourth place in the 4x100 relay, along with fifth place finishes in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

In the 100-meter dash, Natalie Thomas claimed fifth place with a time of 13.23.

In the 400-meter dash, Myah Dunston and Allison Brooks claimed sixth and seventh place with times of 1:06.59 and 1:06.75, respectively.

Newton Rams

The Rams competed at the Region 4-AAAAAAA track meet held at Grayson High School on Wednesday, April 16 through Friday, April 18.

By the end of the meet, Newton had numerous first place finishers.

For the girls team, things were led by none other than Ohio State commit Amoi Hagans.

Hagans claimed first place in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes with times of 11.98 and 24.36, respectively.

Amerie Tolbert claimed first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.14, along with a third place finish in the girls’ 200-meter dash with 24.94.

In the 400-meter dash, Jayda Duplessis followed Tolbert with a third place finish.

In the girls’ hurdles, Newton’s Kiara Brundage was successful.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Brundage finished in first with a time of 15.26. Brundage also claimed third place in the 300-meter hurdles with 46.38.

The Lady Rams’ relay teams each came away with top placements.

After finishing first in the 4x100 relay, the team claimed second in the 4x200 relay. The Lady Rams finished in third and fourth in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, respectively.

In the girls’ triple jump, Kennedi Zachary earned second place with a distance of 35-2.

Similar to the girls’ team, the boys’ team claimed first in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

The Ram that earned first was Almar Clarke, who finished with times of 10.52 and 21.35, respectively.

Cole Strother claimed third place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.89. Zion Johnson earned fourth place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.91.

In the 400-meter dash, Strother and Terence Scott took home third and fourth place with times of 47.59 and 48.95.

The best finish for the boys’ relay team came in the 4x400, where the team claimed first place with a time of 3:16.32.

The relay team also captured second place in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays with times of 41.76 and 1:26.76, respectively.

In the boys’ triple jump, Maurice Harrel claimed first place with a distance of 44-5.

Social Circle

The Redskins’ track teams will compete in the Region 5A-Division I meet at Jasper County High School on Thursday, April 22.